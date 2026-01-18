Edmonstone Deals Wenatchee 3-0 Defeat in Kamloops Saturday

KAMLOOPS, British Columbia - One night after the Wenatchee Wild enjoyed their hottest offensive outburst of the season, Logan Edmonstone kept Wenatchee ice-cold at Sandman Centre on Saturday evening.

Edmonstone dealt the Wild a 26-save shutout, his third blank slate of the season, as the Wild took a 3-0 defeat at the Kamloops Blazers. The win locks up the season series for the Blazers, with only Friday's game remaining on a four-game schedule between the teams. Kamloops climbed to 19-14-5-4 with the win, while Wenatchee dipped to 17-24-1-1 for the year.

Just 4:34 into the game, Ryan Michael hurled a shot at the Wenatchee net from the left point, after a faceoff win in the Wild end - his shot ticked off of Owen Cooper and past Cal Conway on his glove side, putting the Blazers in front first.

Kamloops would need to defend that lead for almost 40 minutes before being able to add on to it - Josh Evaschevsen collected a loose puck in the Wenatchee slot and delivered it into the net for a 2-0 advantage 4:10 into the third. Ty Bonkowski mailed a shot from the blue line into an empty Wild cage with 5:36 left, five seconds after Conway departed the Wenatchee net for an extra attacker, to push the final Kamloops lead to 3-0.

No Blazer ended the night with more than one point, though Tommy Lafreniere tacked 10 faceoff wins onto his assist on Bonkowski's goal. Luka Shcherbyna had a team-high four shots for the Wild, while Conway enjoyed a strong outing with 25 saves on 27 Kamloops shots. The teams finished a perfect 6-for-6 on the penalty kill, including a 2-for-2 mark for Wenatchee.

Wenatchee returns home to welcome the Seattle Thunderbirds for Youth Sports Night and the team's annual Dance Camp on Sunday afternoon. Sunday's game is set for a 4 p.m. puck drop, with live coverage on Newsradio 560 KPQ and Victory+.

