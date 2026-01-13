Wenatchee Wild Trio Recognized Monday on NHL Central Scouting Midterm Rankings

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are excited to announce that three players have been recognized as part of National Hockey League Central Scouting's midterm rankings ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft. The NHL announced Monday afternoon that the 2026 draft will be held June 26 and 27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. NHL Central Scouting released its midterm rankings Monday, which include 78 WHL players and alumni. All three Wild players were also recognized in October as part of the NHL Central Scouting preliminary watch list, earning "C" ratings as projected fourth- or fifth-round selections in the upcoming NHL Draft.

Goaltender Tobias Tvrznik headlines the list, ranked among the top five draft-eligible goaltenders in North America. Tvrznik has earned 12 wins this season, picking up his most recent victory Sunday against the Vancouver Giants. The Litomerice, Czechia product ranks second in the WHL with a .922 save percentage entering the week, and his 2.78 goals-against average ranks 11 th. Tvrznik was the team's first selection in the Canadian Hockey League Import Draft this past summer, going to Wenatchee in the first round at 10 th overall

Forward Caelan Joudrey is one of two Wenatchee skaters to be recognized, coming in at 101 st among North American skaters - the Quinnipiac University commit has nine goals and four assists this season, and has posted three multi-point games, including a pair of multi-goal games. With more than two months remaining in the season, the Airdrie, Alberta native has already almost eclipsed his 2024-25 total, after posting 16 points in 66 games last year as a WHL rookie. Joudrey was originally a third-round selection for the former Winnipeg ICE in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

Defenseman Darian Rolsing was the final player to be recognized, as the 158 th -ranked North American skater. Rolsing has four points on the season, his first in Wenatchee after receiving the team's second pick in this past summer's Canadian Hockey League Import Draft, at 16 th overall. The product of Speyer, Germany led the Tappara club to a Finnish Under-18 championship last season.

This marks the first time since 2023 that the Wild or ICE have had three players listed on NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings, and the first time since 2019 that the organization has had a goaltender in the rankings. A total of 409 draft-eligible players worldwide were named on the rankings, with almost half of those players suiting up for a CHL team.

