Pickford, Kvasnicka, & Eskit Emerge as Winners of WHL Weekly Awards for Monday, January 12

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Montreal Canadiens prospect and Medicine Hat Tigers defenceman Bryce Pickford has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, January 11.

Pickford, a 19-year-old product of Chauvin, Alta., registered seven points (4G-3A) and a plus-5 rating in two outings, helping the Tigers extend their season long win streak to 17 games while stretching his personal point-scoring string to 15 games (20G-16A).

This is the second time this season Pickford has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week, after first winning the weekly honour December 8. Pickford was also named Tempo WHL Player of the Month for December.

The 6-foot-1, 186-pound right-shot blueliner started the week with a career-high five-point effort (3G-2A), recording his second career hat trick Friday, January 9, in a come-from-behind 8-3 victory over his former Club - the Seattle Thunderbirds. After the Thunderbirds staked out a commanding 3-0 lead through 20 minutes of play, it was Pickford who sparked the Tigers comeback. Midway through the second period, the Tigers captain found the back of the new on a power play, cutting the Seattle lead to 3-1. Following a successful penalty shot from Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, which pulled Medicine Hat within one goal, Pickford converted on yet another power-play opportunity, tying the the game 3-3 within a span of 2:31. Pickford then provided the primary helper on a third period marker from Kade Stengrim, which gave the Tigers a commanding 6-3 edge. The Habs prospect then completed his hat trick with another strike on the man advantage, putting the Tigers in front 7-3 with 6:22 remaining in regulation. He added a secondary assist on the final goal of the night, authored by forward Markus Ruck, and was named first star of the game for leading his Club to eight unanswered goals.

On Saturday, January 10, Pickford was back at it again, logging two points (1G-1A) and a plus-3 rating in a 7-4 win over the Lethbridge Hurricanes. With the Tigers nursing a 3-2 lead in the second period, Pickford set up running mate Jonas Woo for his 20th goal of the season. Before the middle period came to a close, Pickford found the back of the net for his 32nd goal of the year, tying a Medicine Hat Tigers franchise record for goals by a defenceman - originally set by Kris Russell during the 2006-07 WHL season. Russell accomplished the feat in 59 games, while Pickford did so in 38 games.

With 60 points (32G-28A) in 38 games, Pickford leads all WHL defencemen in scoring and ranks fourth among all skaters, trailing a trio of forwards, including Dallas Stars prospect Cameron Schmidt (30G-36A-66 points), 2026 NHL Draft eligible forward JP Hurlbert of the Kamloops Blazers (26G-37A-63 points), and Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Miroslav Holinka (26G-35A-61 points).

Pickford's 32 goals rank atop the entire WHL.

After setting the Tigers franchise record for goals in a single season by a defencemen, Pickford's next pursuit is for the WHL record for goals in a single season by a defenceman, originally set by former Saskatoon Blades blueliner Lawrence Sacharuk, who registered 50 goals in 65 games (0.77 goals per game) during the 1971-72 campaign. With 32 goals in 38 games (0.84 goals per game), Pickford is on pace to tally 56 goals in 66 games this season.

Originally selected by the Seattle Thunderbirds in the second round (38th overall) of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Pickford is a two-time WHL Champion, having won the Ed Chynoweth Cup as a member of the Thunderbirds in 2023 before playing a critical role in the Tigers championship run in 2025. Over 207 career regular season contests, Pickford has tallied 142 points (60G-82A). He has added another 27 points (15G-12A) in 43 career WHL Playoff games.

With a record of 29-6-3-2, the Tigers sit atop the WHL's Eastern Conference and in the midst of a 21-game point streak (19-0-1-1).

Next up, Pickford and the Tigers visit the Edmonton Oil Kings (29-7-3-1) in an all-important Central Division clash Wednesday, January 14 (7 p.m. MT) at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

ISLANDERS PROSPECT KVASNICKA NAMED SANDMAN WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today New York Islanders prospect and Penticton Vees forward Jacob Kvasnicka has been named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, January 11.

The 18-year-old product of Burnsville, Minn., earned his third Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week honours of the season after posting 10 points (5G-5A) in four games, helping the Vees go 4-0-0-0 this past week.

Kvasnicka was previously named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week on October 6, 2025, and January 5, 2026.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound right winger started his week Tuesday, January 6, with two goals in 5-2 win over the Prince George Cougars at CN Centre in northern B.C. Kvasnicka registered his 18th goal of the season 2:22 into the second period, breaking a 1-1 tie. With only 21 seconds remaining in a 4-2 affair, the Islanders prospects put the game on ice with his 19th goal of the campaign. He was named second star of the game.

The following night back in Prince George, Kvasnicka played the role of helper, tallying two assists as the Vees edged the Cougars by a 3-2 margin. After falling behind 1-0, Kvasnicka set up Ryden Evers with 4:28 to go in the second period, tying the game 1-1. In the opening minutes of the third period, Kvasnicka then set up Tristan Petersen to put Penticton in front. The two teams traded goals from there, with Diego Johnson's last-minute marker serving as the game winner. Kvasnicka was named first star of the game.

On Friday, January 9, Kvasnicka checked in with another multi-point performance, collecting a goal and an assist in a 4-2 home-ice triumph over the Kamloops Blazers. The Minnesota product provided the primary assist on the game's opening goal from veteran forward Matteo Danis. After Kamloops clawed back to tie the game 2-2, Petersen gave the Vees the edge, with Kvasnicka depositing his 20th goal of the season into an empty net to secure the victory. He was named second star of the game for his performance.

Saving his best for last, Kvasnicka recorded four points (2G-2A) on Saturday, January 10, in a 5-4 overtime victory at Kamloops. The Islanders prospect secured secondary assists on Penticton's first two goals of the game, before converting a penalty shot in the third period to put the Vees ahead 4-3. After a late Blazers goal tied the game and forced overtime, it was Kvasnicka proving the difference in the contest, scoring his 22nd of the campaign a mere 29 seconds into the extra period. For the second time this week, Kvasnicka was named first star of the game.

In his first WHL season, Kvasnicka ranks first on the Vees and 10th in the WHL with 53 points (22G-31A) in 38 games. Acquired by the Vees from the Wenatchee Wild on June 19, Kvasnicka was originally selected by the Winnipeg ICE in the second round (34th overall) of the 2022 WHL U.S. Priority Draft.

This summer, Kvasnicka was selected by the New York Islanders in the seventh round (202nd overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Winners of nine straight games, the expansion Vees are 24-9-4-3 coming out of the weekend and lead the WHL's B.C. Division. Next up, Penticton travels to Vancouver to face the Giants (18-22-1-2) in a B.C. Division showdown on Friday, January 16 at 7 p.m. PT.

ROYALS NETMINDER ESKIT NAMED MARY BROWN'S CHICKEN WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Victoria Royals netminder Ethan Eskit has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, January 11.

The veteran Eskit, who turned 20 on January 7, went 1-1-0-0 with a 1.53 goals-against average and .952 save percentage, making 60 saves on 63 shots this past week. This marks the second time this season Eskit has been recognized as the Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week, after he first collected the honour September 22, 2025.

Hailing from Calgary, Alta., the 5-foot-11, 189-pound puckstopper turned aside 27 of 28 shots on Friday, January 9, as the Royals edged the Spokane Chiefs by a 2-1 margin. Leading the game 2-1 in the third period, Eskit faced a game-high 15 shots, steering away 14 of them to preserve victory for the Royals.

The following night, Eskit once again stood tall, knocking away 33 of the 35 shots sent his way. Unfortunately for the Royals, it wasn't quite enough as the Chiefs skated to a 3-1 win at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre. Despite the loss, Eskit was named second star of the game for his valiant effort.

In his first season with the Royals, Eskit has appeared in a career high 31 contests, going 13-9-5-3 with a 2.90 goals-against average, .905 save percentage, and one shutout.

The Royals acquired Eskit from the Brandon Wheat Kings this past summer, in a trade that saw goaltender Jayden Kraus head east. Originally selected by the Wheat Kings in the sixth round (114th overall) of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Eskit owns a career record of 35-26-7-6 with a 3.24 GAA, .896 SV%, and three shutouts.

Coming out of the weekend, the Royals (17-14-5-3) rank eighth in the WHL's Western Conference and are 5-4-1-0 in their previous 10 games.

Next up, the Royals begin a six-game swing through the WHL's East Division when they visit the Brandon Wheat Kings (22-16-1-0) on Friday, January 16 (5 p.m. PT), at Assiniboine Credit Union Place.

