Ethan Eskit Named Goaltender of the Week

Published on January 12, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria, B.C. - The Western Hockey League announced today that Ethan Eskit has been named WHL Goalie of the Week for the week ending Jan. 11th, 2026.

Eskit, through two games against the Spokane Chiefs, recorded a .952 save-percentage and a 1.54 goals-against-average, stopping 60 of the 63 shots he faced on the weekend as well as tallying an assist on Saturday. A diving save in Friday's game earned him Save of the Night honours.

Eskit now leads the league in games & minutes played and sits second in saves made. The pride of Calgary, A.B., this is Eskit's second time earning WHL Goalie of the Week honours. Eskit and the Royals will be heading on their Eastern Division road trip before coming back to the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre on Jan. 31st for Victoria Salmon Kingst Night against the Red Deer Rebels.

