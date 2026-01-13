Six Oil Kings Ranked by NHL Central Scouting in Mid-Term Rankings

Published on January 12, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - A total of six Edmonton Oil Kings have found themselves on NHL Central Scouting's Mid-Term Rankings.

Five players are on the list among North American Skaters with defencemen Ethan MacKenzie (74th), Noa Ta'amu (94th), and forwards Dylan Dean (96th), Andrew O'Neill (126th), and Lukas Sawchyn (168th) are all on the list. Meanwhile, Parker Snell is ranked 21st among North American goaltenders.

MacKenzie is the highest rated Oil King skater on the list and has just returned from the 2026 World Juniors where he won bronze with Team Canada. He had five points in seven games at the tournament, his first time representing Canada. Through 32 games this season, MacKenzie has 10 goals and 24 assists for 34 points. He is Top-10 in the WHL among defencemen in goals and points, and is tied for 11th in assists among blueliners.

Ta'amu, the Oil Kings third-overall selection in the 2023 WHL U.S. Prospects draft, scored his first goal of the season on January 10 against Prince Albert and has also added five assists for six points. But the 2008-born defender has racked up a +18 rating through 37 games this season, being reliable defensively for the Oil Kings and throwing some bone crushing checks in the process.

Dean, in his first season with the Oil Kings has adjusted quite well to the WHL. Also taken in the 2023 WHL U.S. Prospects Draft, 23rd overall, Dean has scored nine goals and added nine assists for 18 points in 26 games. He's also added two game-winning goals in the process.

O'Neill is in his first year in the WHL has become a relied upon player for the Oil Kings. The 2007-born forward out of Fargo, ND, U.S.A, is one of just three Oil Kings to play in all 40 games this season and has scored 15 goals to go along with 13 assists for 28 points. He's tied for fifth among WHL rookies in goals, and is 13th among first-year players in points. O'Neill also leads the Oil Kings in faceoffs taken with 614 and wins them at a rate of 52.3%.

Sawchyn has exploded offensively this season, recently named the WHL's Player of the Week on January 5th, the Grande Praire, Alta., product has 19 goals and 35 assists for 54 points, good for second on the team in goals and points, and first in assists. He's ninth in the WHL in points and is tied for eighth in assists. He's also got three game-winning-goals, and is a +31, the sixth best in the WHL.

Meanwhile, Snell is in his first year of NHL Draft eligibility has formed and extremely formidable duo for the Oil Kings in net with Ethan Simcoe. Snell has a 13-4-1-0 record on the year, along with a 2.59 goals-against-average and an .898 save percentage. The 17-year-old also earned a shutout with 26 saves against Brandon on October 4.

