January 12 - Canes Chatter

Next Home Game: The Hurricanes welcome the Red Deer Rebels on Wednesday, January 14th at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena at 7:00pm! Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online by visiting that VisitLethbridge.com Arena website: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/events/HS.

Wiener Dog Races: In the month of January, the Hurricanes are hosting Wiener Dog Races presented by Puppy Love Pet Products on Wednesday evenings with a chance to compete in the final and be crowned the Wiener Champ on February 25th. If you or someone you know has a dachshund and would like to participate, reach out to Kieran Meeks at gamenight@lethbridgehurricanes.com. Additionally, there is no charge to participate, and all participants will receive a small treat bag for their pup.

Ice Crew Call: The Hurricanes are seeking new volunteers to assist with their in-game ice crew. Ice crew responsibilities include scraping and shoveling snow during media timeouts during games. Those interested must be 16+ with the ability to skate and be available for the majority of remaining home games. Reach out to Kieran Meeks at gamenight@lethbridgehurricanes.com for more information.

Southbrook Street Hockey: Fans are encouraged to join Hurricanes players for a fun, free game of street hockey on Sunday, January 18th from 2:00pm until 4:00pm in Southbrook, presented by Stranville Living and Avonlea Homes! Fans must bring their own sticks and mitts while dressing for the weather. The game will take place at 2616 and 2620 43rd Street South!

Sock Toss: On Friday, January 23rd, the Hurricanes in partnership with 106.7 ROCK and KiSS 107.7 will be holding an inaugural Sock Toss! When the 'Canes score their first goal against the Regina Pats, fans are encouraged to throw new socks onto the ice like the Teddy & Toque Toss. All socks collected will be donated to local charities including Streets Alive Mission and the YWCA.

Full Team Autographs: Following their game on Friday, January 23rd against the Regina Pats, the Hurricanes will host full-team autographs. Fans are encouraged to bring something they wish to be signed during the post-game autographs which will take place in the National Bank Lounge.

Flex Packs: Flex Packs are now on sale for the 2025-2026 regular season. This season, the Hurricanes are once again offering three variations of flex packs including 5, 10- and 18-game Flex Packs for your flexibility. To secure your Flex Pack that best suits you today, visit: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/list/HHFP

Save-On Food Family Pack: Bring the whole family to a Hurricanes game this season with the Save-On Foods Family Pack! For just $70 you will receive two adult tickets and two youth tickets to the game. Purchase today by visiting www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.

Wednesday, January 7th - 6-3 Loss vs. Seattle Thunderbirds: The Hurricanes suffered a 6-3 loss to the Seattle Thunderbirds on Wednesday at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Tyden Lafournaise scored twice and added an assist in the defeat while Carsen Adair scored the other goal. Lethbridge fell to 7-7-0-1 in their last 15 games at home with the loss while falling to 2-2-0-1 on the season against the US Division.

Saturday, January 10th - 7-4 Loss at Medicine Hat Tigers: Lethbridge dropped their third-straight loss on Saturday falling 7-4 to the Medicine Hat Tigers at Co-op Place. Nathan Maloney, Tyden Lafournaise, Easton Daneault and Kade Duell scored in the goal while Kyle Heger earned an assist in his return to Medicine Hat. The Hurricanes fell to 0-3-0-0 against the Tigers this season.

Sunday, January 11th - 5-1 Loss at Calgary Hitmen: The 'Canes suffered their ninth-straight road loss on Sunday afternoon falling 5-1 to the Calgary Hitmen at Scotiabank Saddledome. Owen Berge scored the lone goal in the loss while Leif Oaten made 16-saves in the game. Lethbridge's record slipped to 12-29-0-1 on the season with the defeat.

Wednesday, January 14th - vs. Red Deer Rebels (7:00pm): The Hurricanes will open a two-game homestand on Wednesday as they welcome the Red Deer Rebels for the first of two meetings this week. Lethbridge enters with a 7-7-0-1 record in their last 15-games at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena while having posted a record of 1-3-0-0 against Red Deer this year.

Friday, January 16th - vs. Prince Albert Raiders (7:00pm): Lethbridge welcomes Braedan Cootes and the Prince Albert Raiders for the final time this season on Friday at 7:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. The Hurricanes have posted an 0-2-0-0 record against the Raiders this year while having gone 3-10-0-0 against the East Division.

Saturday, January 17th - at Red Deer Rebels (6:00pm): The 'Canes will end a three -game week on Saturday when they visit the Red Deer Rebels at 6:00pm at Marchant Crane Centrium. Lethbridge has posted a 1-1-0-0 record in Red Deer this season. The meeting will mark the penultimate visit to Red Deer this season for the Hurricanes.







