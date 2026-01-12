Giants Pick up Point on Sunday in 3-2 Shootout Loss to Wild

Vancouver Giants centre Jakob Oreskovic vs. the Wenatchee Wild

WENATCHEE, WA - The Vancouver Giants came up just short on Sunday in Wenatchee, losing 3-2 in a shootout to the Wild at Town Toyota Center.

The Giants erased a 2-0 deficit, drawing even in the second period thanks to two goals from Adam Titlbach. They killed off multiple penalties in the third period and overtime, but ultimately couldn't find the back of the net in the shootout.

Vancouver picked up five of a possible six points this weekend and are now 18-22-1-2, three points back of the eighth and final playoff spot. The Wild improve to 16-23-1-1 and are tied for last place in the West.

Vancouver's penalty kill went 6-for-7 on Sunday, while their power play went 0-for-6.

Luka Shcherbyna and Grady Wedman had the regulation goals for Wenatchee, while Mason Kraft had the only goal in the shootout.

GAME SUMMARY

Shcherbyna opened the scoring for the home side with a power play marker just seconds after a 5-on-3 expired for the Wild, picking up his 17th goal of the season.

Just over seven minutes later, Wedman extended the lead to 2-0 after some missed coverage in the Giants zone led to a free path out front.

Vancouver came out stronger in the second period and were rewarded when Titlbach made it 2-1 thanks to a bad angle shot.

Titlbach used his speed minutes later to get free in the left circle, where he snapped home his ninth of the season and second of the period.

The score was 2-2 after 40 minutes.

Late in the third period, Giants captain Ryan Lin was forced to leave the game after taking a high hit just inside the Giants blue line. He did not return for overtime or the shootout.

With just over one minute remaining in regulation, the Giants were whistled for a minor penalty, which was followed up by a match penalty assessed to goaltender Kelton Pyne for an incident after the whistle following a crease scramble.

Burke Hood came in relief for the Giants and helped kill off the 5-on-3, making six saves in overtime alone.

The Giants went 0-for-3 in the shootout, while the Wild went 1-for-3, getting the lone goal from Kraft to secure the win.

STATISTICS

SOG: VAN - 10/14/4 = 28 | WEN - 8/7/10/6 = 32

PP: VAN- 0/6 | WEN - 1/7

Face-Offs: VAN - 45 | WEN - 23

3 STARS

1st: WEN - Luka Shcherbyna - 1G, 5 SOG

2nd: WEN - Tobias Tvrznik - 26 Saves on 28 Shots

3rd: WEN - Mason Kraft - SO Winner

GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: SO LOSS - Burke Hood (7 saves / 7 shots in relief) + Kelton Pyne (22 saves / 24 shots)

Wenatchee: SO WIN - Tobias Tvrznik (26 saves / 28 shots)

THEY SAID IT

"When you're playing a team at the bottom of the standings and yesterday they target Mathis Preston and they take him out and then tonight it's Ryan Lin, it's hard for me to see a world in which those two hits are isolated incidents. It's frustrating. As a league, there's a responsibility to protect the players. That's two potential first round picks in back to back nights you're losing those guys. I've watched them for two games lay on the ice trying to draw penalties and our guys are getting up. Ryan Lin has this bright future ahead of him and Mathis the same thing. I get that the kid gets suspended last night, but we lose Mathis for how long on a knee on knee. Just frustrating. Those are two kids that care a lot and that I care about a lot. Right now I'm very, very frustrated. Proud of the guy's effort this weekend, but right now I am absolutely infuriated." - Head Coach Parker Burgess

UPCOMING

The Giants play at home twice next weekend and are in Everett on Saturday.

Date Opponent Time Location

Friday, January 16 Penticton Langley Events Centre 7:00 PM

Saturday, January 17 Everett Town Toyota Center 6:05 PM

Sunday, January 18 Prince George Langley Events Centre 4:00 PM

Images from this story







