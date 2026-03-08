Blazers Stars Show up Big in Win over Giants

Published on March 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Blazers battle the Vancouver Giants

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Brian Johnson) Vancouver Blazers battle the Vancouver Giants(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Brian Johnson)

KAMLOOPS, B.C. - Kamloops Blazers forwards Nathan Behm, J.P. Hurlbert and Tommy Lafreniere combined for 10 points in a 6-2 win over the Vancouver Giants on Saturday night at the Sandman Centre.

The Giants took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission but surrendered four second-period goals - many off the rush - to head into the third period down 4-1. Vancouver gave up a shorthanded goal 74 seconds into the third and then a 5-on-3 power play goal to make it 6-1, before the Giants got a late goal, making the final score 6-2.

Vancouver falls to 23-36-1-2 (49 points), while Kamloops improves to 28-22-7-5 (68 points), remaining in fifth place in the Western Conference.

Sam Charko and Will Sharpe each scored for the Giants.

Behm and Lafreniere each scored twice, while Hurlbert and Jordan Keller provided the other Kamloops goals.

GAME SUMMARY

Charko opened the scoring for Vancouver less than eight minutes in when he banged in a rebound off an Ethan Mittelsteadt snapshot from the top of the right circle.

Kamloops evened the game just 23 seconds into the middle frame when Behm one-timed a shot off a cross-ice pass from Hurlbert for his 35th of the season.

At the 13:53 mark of the second, Behm returned the favour, when he entered the Giants zone on a 2-on-1 and fed Hurlbert a backdoor tap-in to make it 2-1 on his 38th tally of the year.

Behm scored his second of the evening a few minutes later before Lafreniere made it 4-1 with his 36th goal in the final minute of the period.

Vancouver was given an early third period power play with a chance to get back in the game, but they surrendered a shorthanded goal from Lafreniere, making the score 5-1. Keller found the back of the net on a 5-on-3 to stretch the Blazers lead to 6-1.

Sharpe scored for Vancouver with only 1:07 left in the third period during 4-on-4 play, making the final score 6-2. STATISTICS

SOG: VAN - 9/5/14 = 28 | KAM - 15/13/18 = 46

PP: VAN - 0 /2 | KAM - 1 /4

Face-Offs: VAN - 32 | KAM - 30 3 STARS

1st: KAM - J.P. Hurlbert - 1G, 3A, 2 SOG, +2

2nd: KAM - Tommy Lafreniere - 2G, 1A, 3 SOG. +2

3rd: KAM - Nathan Behm - 2G, 1A, 6 SOG, +2 GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: LOSS - Kelton Pyne (40 saves / 46 shots)

Kamloops: WIN - Logan Edmonstone (26 saves / 28 shots) THEY SAID IT

"It was obviously a tough night. I think we let some things that were out of our control get in the way. Second period was a couple mis-reads, just not managing the puck very well in the neutral zone, which were things that led to our success the prior night. We saw the contrast. We've got to turn the page quick. We've got a big game tomorrow." - Giants Assistant Coach Gaelan Patterson

UPCOMING

The Giants wrap the weekend on Sunday at home for RE/MAX presents: Be A Superhero for Children's Miracle Network.

Date Opponent Location Time

Sunday, March 8 Kelowna Langley Events Centre 4:00 PM

Friday, March 14 Victoria Save on Foods Memorial Centre 7:05 PM

Saturday, March 15 Victoria Langley Events Centre 7:00 PM

Stream all Giants games for free on Victory+.

