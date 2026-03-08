Vees Earn 22nd Road Win in Wenatchee

Wenatchee Wild's Owen Millward versus Penticton Vees' Chase Valliant

Wenatchee, WA - The Penticton Vees scored three goals in six minutes in the first period on their way to a 5-3 victory in Wenatchee on Saturday night.

The Vees climb to 41-13-4-4 on the season.

Wenatchee opened the scoring on a five-on-three powerplay but the Vees answered with goals from Matteo Danis, Louie Wehmann and Cal Stone to put them up 3-1 after the opening 20 minutes.

The Wild got back into the game with two early second period goals from Caelan Joudrey on the powerplay and Aiden Grossklaus to make it 3-3.

Tristan Petersen gave the Vees the lead back, jamming home a loose rebound for his 18th of the season to make the score 4-3 heading into the final frame.

Penticton would finish off the scoring with Wehmann's second of the night to make the final 5-3.

Penticton now needs one point to clinch the BC Division. Their next opportunity is Tuesday night in Prince George.

GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 49

Wild- 30

Scoring:

Vees- Louie Wehmann (2), Cal Stone, Matteo Danis, Tristan Petersen

Wild- Mason Kraft, Caelan Joudrey, Aiden Grossklaus

Power Plays:

Vees- 0/0

Wild- 2/6

Goaltending:

Vees- Ethan McCallum - 16/19, AJ Reyelts - 11/11

Wild- Tobias Tvrznik 22/25, Cal Conway- 22/24

Up Next: The Vees stay on the road, heading off to Prince George on Tuesday for a 7:00PM puck drop.

