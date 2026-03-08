Preview: Americans at Winterhawks - March 8, 2026
Published on March 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
LAST GAME: The Tri-City Americans fell behind 2-0 just 4:50 into the game last night in Seattle, ultimately falling 5-1. Down 2-0 after one, Connor Dale scored the Americans' lone goal of the night early in the middle frame, but that was as close as they would get as Seattle scored three in the final period to pull away for the win.
VS PORTLAND: Tonight is the fourth of six meetings between the Americans and Winterhawks in 2025-26. Tri-City has won the first two games, sweeping a home-and-home set to kick off the second half of the season. December 27 at the Toyota Center Savin Virk recorded three points (2-1) while Xavier Wendt made 28 saves in a 4-1 win. The next night in Portland, Gavin Garland tied the game with one second left in regulation before Jake Gudelj scored the overtime winner, giving Tri-City a 5-4 victory. The Winterhawks picked up a 3-1 win at the Toyota Center on January 23.
Team Comparison
Tri-City Americans Portland Winterhawks
Record: 26-30-4-1 Record: 27-28-5-1
Conference Ranking: 10th Conference Ranking: 8th
Goals For: 170 Goals for: 214
Goals Against: 217 Goals Against: 243
Power Play: 16.8% (32/191) Power Play: 20.4% (54/265)
Penalty Kill: 75.8% (141/186) Penalty Kill: 72.9% (159/218)
Leading Scorers Leading Scorers:
Savin Virk (26-34-60) Alex Weiermair (34-44-78)
Connor Dale (24-33-57) Ryan Miller (23-31-58)
Gavin Garland (14-30-44) Jordan Duguay (19-37-56)
How to Tune In:
Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here
