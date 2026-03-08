Leslie Hits Career Point 250 in Rockets 9-2 Win

Published on March 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Kelowna Rockets bounced back with a 9-2 victory over the Victoria Royals Saturday night. Tij Iginla had five points in the win, while Rowan Guest and Hayden Paupanekis both recorded a Gordie Howe Hat-Trick, finishing with a goal, an assist, and a fight. Thirteen different Rockets recorded a point in the victory. The Rockets remain tied with the Prince George Cougars for the third seed in the Western Conference with the end of the regular season near

GAME SUMMARY

Kelowna got the scoring started early when Shane Smith (29) opened the scoring on the powerplay at 5:09 of the first period. Vojtech Cihar and Tij Iginla recorded the assists. The Royals tied the game just over a minute later at 6:23 when Heath Nelson (20) scored.

The Rockets responded later in the period at 13:07 when Keith McInnis (9) scored his second goal in the last three games. Carson Wetsch and Ty Halaburda picked up the assists on the goal. Hayden Paupanekis (15) then made it 3-1 at 15:10, with Iginla and Parker Alcos picking up the assists. Kelowna capped off the big first period when Rowan Guest (1) scored his first goal of the season at 18:37, giving the Rockets a 4-1 lead after one period.

Victoria pulled one back early in the second period as Eli McKamey (5) scored at 3:08, but Kelowna responded again. Shane Smith (30) scored his second of the night at 5:53 before Tij Iginla (39) added another at 10:11. Wetsch picked up the assist on the Iginla goal, while Smith's goal was unassisted. Mazden Leslie (17) extended the lead to 7-2 at 13:40 of the period. The goal was Leslie's 250th career WHL point, making him the 13th defenceman in WHL history to record 250 career points. He is also the first defenseman in Rockets history to achieve the milestone. Iginla and Guest picked up the assists on the goal.

Kelowna added two more in the third period. Ty Halaburda (29) scored on the powerplay at 7:50 after receiving a pass through the slot from Tomas Poletin, before Owen Folstrom (14) rounded out the scoring late in the period at 18:09 after receiving a nice feed from Eli Barrett.

Tij Iginla led the way with a five-point night (1 goal, 4 assists). Shane Smith, Rowan Guest, Carson Wetsch, Mazden Leslie, Parker Alcos, and Hayden Paupanekis all had a two-point night in the win.

Goaltender Josh Banini had a strong game in net, stopping 28 of 30 shots in the victory.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Shots on Goal: Kelowna 46 | Victoria 30

Power Play: Kelowna 2/3 | Victoria 0/1

Faceoffs: Kelowna 27 | Victoria 25

UP NEXT

The Rockets will head on the road tomorrow afternoon to face the Vancouver Giants at 4:00 pm PST. That game will be available for free on Victory+ and 104.7 The Lizard. The Rockets will then head back home for a rematch against the Victoria Royals Wednesday night at 7:05pm PST. Tickets for that game are available at selectyourtickets.com.

