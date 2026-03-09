Hawks Secure Weekend Finale Win over Americans

Published on March 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Max Pšenička, Nathan Brown, and Ryan Miller scored for the Portland Winterhawks, while Ondřej Štěbeták shined in net with 26 saves as Portland skated past the Tri-City Americans.

Game #62: Portland (3) vs. Tri-City (1)

SOG: POR (33) - TC (27)

PP: POR (0/2) - TC (1/3)

Saves: Štěbeták (26) - Wendt (30)

SCORING:

POR - Max Pšenička (7) from Alex Weiermair and Nathan Brown

TC - Jake Gudelj (10) from Cruz Pavao (power play)

POR - Nathan Brown (14) from Alex Weiermair

POR - Ryan Miller (24) from Nathan Brown (empty net)

GAME SUMMARY:

The Winterhawks came out with the urgency needed on Sunday as the playoff race tightens, striking first in the opening period. Alex Weiermair sent a shot in from the blue line and Max Pšenička collected the rebound in the crease, burying his seventh goal of the season to give Portland the lead heading into the first intermission.

The Tri-City Americans evened the score on the power play 10:58 into the second period after an interference penalty against Portland. Just 22 seconds later, however, Nathan Brown restored the lead by battling through defenders and swatting home a bouncing puck for the go-ahead goal.

Protecting a one-goal advantage, goaltender Ondřej Štěbeták turned aside several key chances to keep Portland in front. With two seconds remaining, captain Ryan Miller sealed the 3-1 win with an empty-net goal for the Winterhawks.

UP NEXT:

The Winterhawks hit the road for a quick trip to face the Spokane Chiefs on Wednesday night, with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m. in Spokane.

