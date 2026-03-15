Game Day Hub: March 15 vs Everett

Published on March 15, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Winterhawks return home to wrap up their three-in-three weekend, as they host the Everett Silvertips in the final matchup between the two sides of the season. Puck drop is set for 4 p.m.

Puck Drop: 4:00 p.m. PST

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, OR.

Uniforms: Black

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App - Be sure to download the latest version of the app

Watch Live: Victory+

Follow the Winterhawks: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Upcoming Promotional Games:

Saturday, March 21 - Jersey off their Back - BUY TICKETS

FOLLOW ALONG

Last Time Out

Seattle got off to a quick start, as Matthew Gard scored the first goal of the game just 49 seconds into the opening period. The Winterhawks battled back with opportunities, but with just over six minutes remaining, Alex Weiermair tamed a bouncing puck and buried an unassisted goal. The Thunderbirds would add one more goal before the period ended to take a 2-1 lead into the second.

After a scoreless middle frame, the Winterhawks pounced on a power play opportunity to level the game at two. Ryan Miller notched the goal while Jordan Duguay and Weiermair added assists. That goal sent the game to overtime, where Seattle would win 1:23 in.

Eyeing Everett

The Winterhawks and Silvertips meet for the sixth and final time this afternoon, with Portland looking to secure the season series with a victory. The last meeting saw Everett skate away with a 4-2 win in Portland despite a strong, well-rounded effort from the Hawks.

Everett enters the matchup with a 54-7-2-1 record and holds the top spot in the Western Conference in the Western Hockey League, having already clinched both the No. 1 playoff seed and the U.S. Division title.

The Silvertips continue to be powered by a dynamic top line of Carter Bear, Julius Miettinen, and Matias Vanhanen, who have combined for 226 points entering play on Saturday. In net, Anders Miller leads the league with a 2.21 goals-against average while ranking second in save percentage (.916) and wins (28).

Trading Card Giveaway: Presented by The Barbers

The first group of fans into the VMC on Sunday can grab their free pack of Winterhawks trading cards. Collect each pack and you've got the whole team! This is the final trading card set this season, so be there early to secure your cards.

Family Funday Post Game Skate

Fans can stick around after the game for a postgame skate on the VMC ice. Be sure to sign your waiver and pick up your skates in the Georgia-Pacific Room before heading out to hit the ice!

Pre-Purchase Parking

Since there is no dual-event tonight at the Rose Quarter, parking is available for pre-purchase tonight. CLICK HERE TO PRE-PURCHASE PARKING PASS.

Light Show Experience

We have introduced a new smartphone light show experience this season, powered by CUE's "Light Show" platform.

Make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the Winterhawks App, click on the Lightshow button, enable/accept the permissions, and be ready to join in the fun starting with the team's intro video before the Hawks take the ice!

Fans will be able to sync their phone screens and flashlights to the in-arena presentation, turning the entire crowd into part of the show during key moments like player intros and intermissions. The result? An immersive, high-energy environment where your phone becomes a spotlight and you're actively part of the spectacle.

Winterhawks 50/50

Tonight's Winterhawks Foundation 50/50 is live! Half of the prize pot will go to our winner, and the other portion of the proceeds will benefit Portland youth hockey, the Tom's Tykes program, and the Players' Education Fund. BUY RAFFLE TICKETS HERE.

Loud Cups

The Winterhawks are thrilled to announce the Loud Cup as the team's official noisemaker! Be sure to grab yours at the Team Store at entry T. All season ticket holders can pick up their official STH exclusive Loud Cup at the info window located across from Entry A.

Noisemakers of any kind, such as cowbells, whistles, foghorns/airhorns and plastic horns such as vuvuzelas and didgeridoos are not permitted in the VMC.

Toyota Fast Pass

All Toyota Key Holders and Season Ticket Holders can take advantage of the Toyota Fast Pass Lane, located at the northernmost entrance of the main doors.

Sensory Room presented by DSP Connections

The Sensory Room will be located in the DWYER ROOM on the first floor of the coliseum and the Sensory Kits will be available for pickup at the Rose Quarter Guest Services Window near Entry CC on the VMC concourse. If you have any questions, you can contact the Winterhawks Offices at (503) 236-4295.

Kids' Corner presented by Seebee Construction

We invite all fans to visit our Winterhawks Kids Corner located in the southwest corner of the VMC concourse by Entry F. Play foosball, PlayStation 5 NHL25, or check out a book from our Little Library. A big thank you to our friends at Seebee Construction for making the fun activities in the Kids Corner possible.

Score More Chicken

All fans in attendance at Winterhawks home games this season will receive a coupon for a free Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich whenever the Hawks score four or more goals! Be sure to grab your coupon on the way out after the game.

Tune in on Victory+

Fans can stream the Portland Winterhawks' entire 2025-26 WHL regular-season on Victory+ for FREE. Visit the Winterhawks hub.

Victory+ has replaced WHL Live on CHL TV, so make sure to visit victoryplus.com/download before the game on your phone, tablet, or smart TV.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.