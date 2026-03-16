Winterhawks Off-Ice Official Schroeder Recognized with WHL Distinguished Service Award

Published on March 15, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release









Portland Winterhawks Off-Ice Official Bob Schroeder recognized with WHL Distinguished Service Award

(Portland Winterhawks) Portland Winterhawks Off-Ice Official Bob Schroeder recognized with WHL Distinguished Service Award(Portland Winterhawks)

Portland, Ore. - Western Hockey League Commissioner Dan Near announced today, on behalf of the WHL Board of Governors, that Bob Schroeder - Off-Ice Official for the Portland Winterhawks - has been named the latest recipient of the WHL Distinguished Service Award for the 2025-26 WHL season.

The WHL Distinguished Service Award, which was introduced by the WHL in 2004, is presented annually to the individuals who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes on behalf of WHL franchises and in doing so have made an extraordinary contribution at the Club and League levels over an extended period. The WHL will present Distinguished Service Awards annually to an individual from both the WHL Western and Eastern Conferences.

Schroeder was honoured by Commissioner Near in Portland during a special ceremony prior to Sunday's game between the Winterhawks and Everett Silvertips.

"For 50 years, Bob has played an important role for the Portland Winterhawks and WHL," commented Commissioner Near. "Off-ice officials are asked to excel in a high-pace scenario, using their understanding of the game to make quick and accurate decisions. Dedicated off-ice officials like Bob help to ensure WHL games are completed to the highest of standards."

Schroeder, who hails from Portland, is oft regarded by WHL Clubs as completing his duties with the utmost of professionalism and a positive attitude. Since the 1976-77 season, he has served as the official scorekeeper for WHL games in Portland.

"Bob has been a part of Winterhawk games since the organization moved to Portland in 1976," said Mike Johnston, President and General Manager of the Winterhawks. "His dedication and commitment to the WHL and the Winterhawks is quite remarkable. We are excited to honour him for his service."

When the Winterhawks relocated to Portland, Schroeder was serving as a scorekeeper for local minor hockey. He immediately jumped at the opportunity to score keep for the Winterhawks upon their arrival in the Rose City.

Over five decades and 2,000 games with the Winterhawks, Schroeder has witnessed three WHL Championships (1982, 1998, 2013), two Memorial Cups (1983, 1998), and watched as countless stars graduated from the WHL to embark on lengthy NHL careers.

Schroeder's love and passion for the game of hockey continues to drive him, but it is the camaraderie he has with his fellow off-ice officials that keeps him coming back to the rink.

Previous Recipients of the WHL Distinguished Service Award:

Rob McCrea (Edmonton Oil Kings - Off-Ice Officials Supervisor); Glenda Zelmer (Brandon Wheat Kings - Education Advisor); Lucille McClung and Carol Carlson (Prince George Cougars - Core Volunteer Supervisors); Dr. Michael Bobyn (Kelowna Rockets - Team Doctor) - Bernie Bajnok (Calgary Hitmen - Education Advisor); Dean 'Scooter' Vrooman (Portland Winterhawks - Play-by-Play Announcer); Bernie Burtney (Saskatoon Blades - Off-Ice Officials); Gerry Bergen (Prince Albert Raiders - Off-Ice Officials); Dr. Bob Smillie (Kamloops Blazers - Team Physician); Bob Bartlett (Lethbridge Hurricanes - Director, Player Development); Sue Johnson (Portland Winterhawks - Education Advisor); Herman Elfring (Lethbridge Hurricanes - Board Member); Norbert Heinzelmann (Kelowna Rockets - Off-Ice Officials); Bill Sanderson (Victoria Royals - Off-Ice Officials); Bob McGill (Edmonton Oil Kings - Scout); Ralph Zander (Calgary Hitmen - Off-Ice Official); Terry Bonner (Vancouver Giants - Scouting Director); Dr. Mary Smith (Spokane Chiefs - Team Dentist); Dennis Coates (Kamloops Blazers - Volunteer Board Member); Judy Seher (Red Deer Rebels - Billet Coordinator); Balzer, Frank, Tony & John Lanz (Medicine Hat Tigers - Off-Ice Officials); Rose Mary Hartney (Moose Jaw Warriors - Education Advisor); Greg 'Spike' Wallace (Kamloops Blazers - Community & Sponsorship Coordinator); Nella Rounsville (Kootenay ICE - Education Advisor); Lorne Frey (Kelowna Rockets - Asst GM/Head Scout); Graham Tuer (Saskatchewan Hockey Association - Volunteer); Jann Boss (Portland Winterhawks - Administration); Ruth "Grams" Pollock (Prince Albert Raiders - Billet Coordinator); Dr. Ian Hill (Regina Pats - Team Doctor); Dr. Alfred Blue (Seattle Thunderbirds - Team Doctor); Doris Rubel (Kamloops Blazers - Billet Coordinator); Colleen MacBean (Swift Current Broncos - Education Advisor); and Bob Ridley (Medicine Hat Tigers - Play-By-Play Announcer)

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