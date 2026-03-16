Warriors Pull out Victory in Sunday Afternoon Tilt

Published on March 15, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - In a nearly must-win situation, the Warriors cruised to a 5-2 victory over the Regina Pats.

Just 96 seconds into the opening frame, Connor Schmidt found the back of the net to get the Warriors on the board. 50 seconds later, Nolan Paquette added his eighth of the season to give the Warriors a two goal lead not three minutes into the game.

Following a charging minor to Captain Brady Ness, the Regina Pats found their way onto the scoresheet on the power play with a goal off the stick of rookie sensation Maddox Schultz near the seven minute mark. Exactly a minute later, Aiden Ziprick and Matt Paranych dropped the gloves. Both players were assessed five-minute fighting majors.

Four seconds after the penalties were assessed, Steven Steranka got on the scoresheet with the Warriors third goal right off the faceoff. The third Warriors' goal marked the end of the night for goaltender Marek Schlenker. After Steranka's goal, Maddox Schultz was assessed a minor penalty for hooking and the Warriors hit the power play, but could not break through the Pats penalty kill.

Just before the 12 minute mark of the opening period, Maddox Schultz and Dominik Pavlik were assessed matching minor penalties for roughing. Schultz also picked up an additional minor penalty for cross checking that was served by Ruslan Karimov. The Warriors were held off by the penalty kill once again.

In a comparatively quiet middle frame, Kash Andresen tallied the lone marker just after the two minute mark to give the Warriors a three-goal lead that held through the end of the period.

Aiden Ziprick added the team's fifth goal just past the right minute mark of the final frame. After the midway point, Connor Schmidt was assessed a holding minor but the Warriors' penalty kill held off the Pats. With less than seven minutes to play, Cohen Klassen added the Pats second goal but the Warriors held off the comeback attempt.

The Warriors went zero for two on the power play and one for two on the penalty kill. In net, Chase Wutzke made 33 saves on 35 shots. Across the ice, Marek Schlenker and Taylor Tabashniuk combined for 21 saves on 26 shots.

The Warriors hit the road to Swift Current on Friday to begin the final weekend of the regular season. Follow along with the game action on Country 100 with James Gallo or watch for free on Victory+. Take part in the Victory+ Battle of the Rinks competition for your chance to win $5000. Find more details and select your team to stream here.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2026

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