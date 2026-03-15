Oil Kings Visit Hitmen for First of Many to Finish Season

Published on March 15, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - Be prepared to hear this a lot in the final week of the WHL regular season: the Edmonton Oil Kings and Calgary Hitmen will face off today.

Both teams have just four games left and the two rivals will meet in three of those four games to wrap up the WHL season.

As it stands today, the Oil Kings are in third, eight points ahead of the Hitmen. The two clubs have met five times already this year with Edmonton holding a 1-4-0-0 record scoring 14 goals compared to Calgary's 22 in the five games. Edmonton is led offensively by Jaxon Fuder who has five points in eight games this season split between Red Deer and Edmonton. Blake Fiddler also has four points for the Oil Kings this season. Calgary is led offensively in the series by Kale Dach who has eight points in five games to this point.

The Oil Kings are coming off a 3-1 win over the Brandon Wheat Kings a night ago behind 28 saves from Ethan Simcoe, and goals from Blake Fiddler, Lukas Sawchyn, and Aaron Obobaifo. The Oil Kings finished up their six-game homestand with a 5-1-0-0 record and have now won six of their last seven games.

For the Hitmen, Hunter Aura scored the overtime winner as the Hitmen defeated the Red Deer Rebels 6-5 with Calgary needing two third period goals to force overtime.

Puck drop from the Scotiabank Saddledome is at 5 p.m. today.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2026

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