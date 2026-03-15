Warriors Looking for Victory against Pats this Afternoon

Published on March 15, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - After a disappointing Friday night showing, the Warriors are back in action this afternoon to take on the Regina Pats in the annual Fan Appreciation game. The Squadron is on the hunt for two crucial points to keep them in the fight against the Red Deer Rebels for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Friday night's game in Prince Albert marked an 11-0 shutout loss for the Warriors, bringing their season record to 23-35-5-2. Chase Wutkze and Kyle Jones combined for 37 saves on 48 shots. The Warriors went zero for one on the power play and one for three on the penalty kill. Their loss marked the last game against Prince Albert this regular season.

In their last meeting, the Warriors fell 5-2 on Valentine's Day, bringing their series record to 1-5-1-0 against the Pats this season. The Warriors' only win against Regina this season came in overtime on December 31.

Last night, the Regina Pats fell in a shootout to the Prince Albert Raiders. Taylor Tabashniuk made 52 saves on 53 shots in regulation and overtime. The game was scoreless until the final three minutes of the third period, when Zachary Lansard broke the scoring open. The Raiders retaliated in the dying final moments to force overtime and eventually a shootout to take the win.

Tickets for the game can be purchased here. Follow along with the game action on Country 100 with James Gallo or watch for free on Victory+. Take part in the Victory+ Battle of the Rinks competition for your chance to win $5000. Find more details and select your team to stream here.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2026

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