Royals Push in 3rd for Second Straight Night, Come Away with 5-2 Win over Giants

Published on March 15, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release









Vancouver Giants battle the Victoria Royals

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton) Vancouver Giants battle the Victoria Royals(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton)

LANGLEY, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants lost to the Victoria Royals 5-2 on Saturday night at the Langley Events Centre after surrendering three third period goals.

The contest was tied 1-1 after 20 minutes of play and 2-2 after 40. Victoria notched two goals in the first half of the third period before adding an empty net goal with three minutes left to take the 5-2 victory.

Vancouver falls to 24-38-1-2 (51 points), while Victoria improves to 28-28-6-3 (65 points).

Brett Olson and Braydon Riggall were the goal scorers for the Giants.

Caleb Matthews scored twice for Victoria, while Roan Woodward, Nolan Stewart and Max Silver each found the back of the net once.

GAME SUMMARY

Victoria struck first on the power play with 2:29 left in the first, when Timofei Runtso found Woodward in the right face-off circle, who ripped home his 32nd goal of the season to give the Royals a 1-0 lead.

Vancouver tied it up at 1-1 under a minute later when Olson netted a rebound in front of the Victoria crease after a 2-on-0 breakaway from Blake Chorney and Joe Iginla.

The Royals took the lead back with a goal in the first two minutes of the second period when Matthews made a move past a Giant in front of the net and buried the bouncing puck into the net.

Less than eight minutes later, the Giants responded for the second time when Tomik passed to Riggall who ripped home a wrister to even the score 2-2 after two periods.

Stewart scored off a broken stick at the 6:16 mark of the third to give Victoria a 3-2 lead before taking the 4-2 lead four minutes later from a goal by Silver on a 2-on-1 rush.

Matthews hit the empty net for Victoria with 3:07 left to take the 5-2 victory. STATISTICS

SOG: VAN - 15/7/9 = 31 | VIC - 14/9/16 = 39

PP: VAN - 0/2 | VIC - 1 /1

Face-Offs: VAN - 27 | VIC - 26 3 STARS

1st: VIC - Timofei Runtso - 2 A, +1

2nd: VAN - Mathis Preston - 1A, 4 SOG

3rd: VAN - Braydon Riggall - 1G, +1 GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: LOSS - Kelton Pyne (34 saves / 38 shots)

Victoria: WIN - Jake Pilon (29 saves / 31 shots)

UPCOMING

The Giants travel south to play the Seattle Thunderbirds on the road tomorrow to conclude their three-game weekend.

Date Opponent Location Time

Sunday, March 15 Seattle accesso ShoWare Center 5:05 PM

Stream all Giants games for free on Victory+.

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Western Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2026

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