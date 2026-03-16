Vees Suffer OT Loss to Silvertips

Published on March 15, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







The Penticton Vees battled back from three different one goal deficits but were unable to get the finisher falling 4-3 in overtime to the Silvertips in Everett on Saturday night.

The Vees fall to 41-14-6-4 on the season.

After a scoreless first period, the Silvertips opened the scoring off the stick of Zach Shantz at 3:07 of period number two.

Ryden Evers scored his 33rd of the year, on the powerplay, off a rebound to make it 1-1.

The Silvertips would re-gain their lead but the Vees would strike on the powerplay from a deflection by Matteo Danis for his 29th of the season to make it 2-2.

Everett answered with 10 seconds left in the frame to send the game 3-2 Silvertips to the third period.

The Vees would even the score off a beautiful give-and-go play between Jacob Kvasnicka and Evers, who finished it off for his second of the night, sending the game to overtime.

Penticton had a flurry of chances on the powerplay in overtime but were unable to score and once play got back to three-on-three Julius Miettinen slid one past AJ Reyelts to give the Silvertips the 4-3 overtime victory.

GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 43

Silvertips- 38

Scoring:

Vees- Ryden Evers (2), Matteo Danis

Silvertips- Zachary Shantz, Tarin Smith (2), Julius Miettinen

Power Plays:

Vees- 2/4

Silvertips- 0/3

Goaltending:

Vees- AJ Reyelts - 34/38

Silvertips- Anders Miller - 40/43

Up Next: The Vees are back at home Tuesday to host the Tri-City Americans. Puck drop is 6:00PM.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2026

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