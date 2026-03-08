Portland Winterhawks Retire #15 Ken Yaremchuk and Unveil Top Ten Winterhawks of All Time

Published on March 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club announced today, March 7, the Top Ten Winterhawks of All Time on its Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time list. During a pregame ceremony, ten players were honored with a customized Gold 50th Anniversary Jersey.

As a group of ten, they played 2,186 WHL games, scoring 1,311 WHL goals and 3,113 WHL points, while holding 12 franchise records. They went on to play 6,510 NHL games, tallying 4,224 points. Two have won an Olympic medal, and two are members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

In addition to being named the greatest Winterhawk of All Time, Ken Yaremchuk's number 15 jersey was retired by the organization and raised to the rafters of the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Yaremchuk is one of two players in franchise history to post two 50-goal, three 50-assist, and three 100-point seasons. He set the franchise record for most goals (35), assists (72), and points (107) by a 16-year-old. He was named a WHL First Team All-Star in 1981-82 and a WHL Second Team All-Star in 1982-83. Yaremchuk, from Edmonton, Alberta, appeared in both the 1982 and 1983 Memorial Cup Tournaments, including winning a Memorial Cup with Portland in 1983.

The Chicago Blackhawks drafted Yaremchuk seventh overall in the 1982 NHL Draft, and he appeared in 235 NHL games in his career. He also represented Canada in the 1988 Olympics.

The Top Ten Winterhawks are:

1) Ken Yaremchuk

2) Cam Neely

3) Ty Rattie

4) Adam Deadmarsh

5) Perry Turnbull

6) Brenden Morrow

7) Dennis Holland

8) Wayne Babych

9) Marian Hossa

10) Glen Wesley

The following players were unable to attend and were represented by the following:

Cam Neely - Junior Winterhawks Player

Ty Rattie - Barbara Rankin - Billet Mom

Adam Deadmarsh - Junior Winterhawks Player

Brenden Morrow - Junior Winterhawks Player

Marian Hossa - Junior Winterhawks Player







Western Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.