Rockets Play Three Divisional Games in Weekend Triple-Header

Published on March 5, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets centre Tij Iginla

(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Will Thompson) Kelowna Rockets centre Tij Iginla

The Kelowna Rockets are set for a busy weekend as they play the Vancouver Giants twice and the Victoria Royals once in a weekend tripleheader. The Rockets will welcome the Giants to Prospera Place Friday night at 7:05pm PST before remaining at Prospera Place to host the Victoria Royals Saturday at 6:05pm PST. Tickets for both games are available at selectyourtickets.com. The Rockets then head west Sunday to take on the Giants in Vancouver at 4:00pm PST.

KELOWNA ROCKETS

The Kelowna Rockets enter the weekend having won seven of their last eight games. They currently sit third in the Western Conference and are looking to maintain that position heading into the final stretch of the season.

Tij Iginla (37G, 37A) continues to lead the Rockets' offensive charge. Iginla has been extremely productive recently and is riding a ten-game point streak. Iginla has also played extremely well against the Giants this season, with 12 points in three games against them. Ty Halaburda (27G, 34A) has been extremely effective for the Rockets and will be playing his former team twice this weekend. while Carson Wetsch (22G, 45A) continues to be a consistent playmaker and has four multi-point games in his last five. Shane Smith (28G, 34A) made his return to the lineup from injury with a goal in the first period against Spokane Wednesday night. Tomas Poletin (19G, 12A) could potentially make his return this weekend from his upper-body injury.

On the blue line, Mazden Leslie (16G, 42A) leads the defensive unit and currently ranks eighth among WHL defensemen in scoring. Keith McInnis (8G, 23A) and Parker Alcos (5G, 21A) have been valuable additions since being acquired midseason. Nate Corbet (3G, 9A) and Rowan Guest (0G, 24A), who has assists in three straight games, round out a dependable and physical defensive group.

In goal, Harrison Boettiger (2.99 GAA, .905 SV%) has handled the bulk of the workload this season and has won six of his last seven games. Josh Banini (3.40 GAA, .890 SV%) has also been reliable for the Rockets in net.

WHERE THEY RANK

Kelowna Rockets: 3rd in the Western Conference (34-19-5-2)

Vancouver Giants: 12th in the Western Conference (22-35-1-2)

Victoria Royals: 8th in the Western Conference (26-25-5-3)

VANCOUVER GIANTS

The Vancouver Giants have endured a tough season and currently sit last in the Western Conference. The Giants enter the weekend after earning a 4-2 win Tuesday night against the Tri-City Americans.

Offensively, they've struggled to generate production, ranking sixth-fewest in goals scored, while also surrendering the fourth-most goals in the WHL. The Giants have also struggled against Kelowna this season, losing all four matchups while being outscored 28-10 by the Rockets.

Up front, Vancouver is led by projected 2026 first-round NHL Draft prospect Mathis Preston (15G, 20A). However, Preston has not played since January 10 after suffering a lower-body injury. Veteran forwards Misha Volotovskii (16G, 17A) and Jakob Orestkovic (11G, 24A) have helped shoulder the offensive load, along with 2026 draft-eligible Brett Olson (10G, 18A) and Joe Iginla (12G, 13A), the younger brother of Rockets forward Tij Iginla.

On the back end, the Giants are anchored by projected Top-15 2026 NHL Draft pick Ryan Lin (13G, 40A), who leads Vancouver in scoring among defensemen. Former Rocket Will Sharpe (4G, 21A) returns to Prospera Place, while Ethan Mittelsteadt (3G, 9A) and Kaleb Hartmann (4G, 7A) round out the defensive core.

In goal, 2025 New York Islanders draft pick Burke Hood (3.92 GAA, .891 SV%) has handled the bulk of the starts. Kelton Pyne (3.75 GAA, .896 SV%), who came over from Regina, has also appeared in 32 games across both teams this season.

VICTORIA ROYALS

The Victoria Royals enter this matchup following a 7-3 win over the Portland Winterhawks last Saturday. The Royals are currently tied with Portland for the seventh playoff spot and are hoping to move up in the standings as the regular season winds down.

Offensively, the Royals have struggled at times this season and have scored the seventh-fewest goals in the WHL. They are led in scoring by overage forward Roan Woodward (31G, 23A) and veteran Hayden Moore (16G, 29A). 2026 NHL Draft-eligible forward Nolan Stewart (12G, 31A) and fellow overage forward Reggie Newman (12G, 26A) also help lead the Royals' offensive attack.

On the blue line, the Royals are led by rookie defenceman Timofei Runtso (11G, 30A), who ranks second among WHL rookie defensemen in scoring. Fellow rookie Odin Vauhkonen (3G, 17A), Henry Peterson (4G, 9A), and veteran Landon Young (3G, 13A) round out the young Victoria defensive core.

In net, goaltender Ethan Eskit (3.03 GAA, .903 SV%) has played more games and more minutes than any other goaltender in the league. The veteran has appeared in 50 of the Royals' 59 games this season and figures to get the start Saturday night.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Head-to-Head Season Series

Kelowna vs. Vancouver - Kelowna leads 4-0

Game 1: Saturday, November 1st, 2025 (at Vancouver) - Kelowna won 5-2

Game 2: Saturday December 27th, 2025 (vs Vancouver) - Kelowna won 6-4

Game 3: Saturday January 31st, 2026 (at Vancouver) - Kelowna won 9-2

Game 4: Saturday February 14th, 2026 (vs Vancouver - Kelowna won 8-2

Kelowna vs. Victoria - Tied 2-2

Game 1: Wednesday, October 15th, 2025 (vs Victoria) - Victoria won 6-5 SO

Game 2: Wednesday, October 22nd, 2025 (at Victoria) - Kelowna won 2-1 SO

Game 3: Friday, November 7th, 2025 (at Victoria) - Victoria won 4-2

Game 4: Saturday November 8th 2025 (at Victoria) - Kelowna won 6-3

Last 10 games

Kelowna: 8-2-0-0

Vancouver: 4-6-0-0

Victoria: 5-5-0-0

Special teams

Kelowna: PP 22.91% | PK 79.18%

Vancouver: PP 19.39% | PK 71.17%

Victoria: PP 21% | 80.42%

POWER RANKINGS:

Kelowna currently sits fifth in the week twenty-three power rankings

Vancouver currently sits outside the week twenty-three power rankings

Victoria currently sits fourteenth in the week twenty-three power rankings

CLOSING IN ON 250:

Rockets defenseman Mazden Leslie has been red hot as of late, with points in 20 of his last 24 games, posting 31 points in those 24 games. He is now sitting only two points away from a milestone 250 points in his career, which has only been achieved by 12 defensemen in the history of the WHL. This milestone has never been hit by any Kelowna Rockets defender in history, as Tyson Barrie came the closest with 228 points in his WHL career. He could potentially hit this milestone against his former team this weekend.

HOME AND AWAY COMPARISON:

The Rockets are 34-19-5-2, including a 16-7-4-2 record at the Prospera Place. On the road this year, the Rockets have a 18-12-1-0 record.

The Giants are 22-35-1-2, including a 15-12-2-1 record at home. On the road this year, the Giants have a 7-18-1-1 record.

The Royals are 26-25-5-3, including a 14-11-2-3 record at home, On the road this year the Royals have a 12-14-3-0 record.

UPCOMING MILESTONES:

#25 Jaxon Kehrig - 2 games away from 100 career games

#4 Mazden Leslie - 2 points away from 250.

#23 Hayden Paupanekis - 4 points away from 100

ROCKETS INJURY REPORT:

#7 Peyton Kettles - UBI (Indefinitely)

#10 Tomas Poletin - UBI (Day-to-Day)

#29 Hiroki Gojsic - LBI (Day-to-Day)

UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

The Rockets remain at Prospera Place next Wednesday as they take on the Victoria Royals again for the second time in five days. The game is at 7:05 pm PST and tickets are available at selectyourtickets.com.

