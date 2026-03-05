Bryce Pickford Hat Trick Leads to 6-3 Victory over Wheat Kings

Published on March 5, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Brandon, MB - The Tigers wrapped up their season series with the Wheat Kings on Wednesday, March 4th in the Assiniboine Credit Union Place. Medicine Hat had a 1-1-1-0 record against Brandon going into Wednesday's game with the winner of all three previous matchups scoring six or more goals.

The man of the night got the scoring started early as Tigers Captain Bryce Pickford scored his 39th goal of the season on the power play at 5:52. A backhand pass from Liam Ruck at the blueline allowed Pickford to sneak a low shot under the pad of Ruzicka from the left circle to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead.

Brandon answered back with Nicholas Johnson's 19th of the year at 7:51 to tie the game.

The Tigers took back their lead in incredible fashion as Andrew Basha scored a highlight reel goal to put Medicine Hat ahead. Yaroslav Bryzgalov dropped the puck to Basha at the top of the zone who then carved his way through the Wheat Kings defenders before firing a wrist shot for his 13th of the season at 9:09.

The Wheat Kings got a bit of a boost in momentum before the end of the first period, tallying two goals to take a 3-2 lead into the first intermission. Nicholas Johnson got his second of the night at 17:52 and Luke Mistelbacher got his 39th of the year at 18:01.

The Tigers kept up their steady offensive pressure from the first period as they climbed back from behind and put up 18 shots in all three periods.

The start of the come back came from none other than Pickford as he tallied his 40th of the year on the power play at 3:26. Pickford caught a pass from Jonas Woo at the left circle and sent a shot along the ice to the bottom left corner of the Wheat Kings net. The puck somehow managed to find a gap between Ruzicka's blade and the post and sneak through to give Pickford his second of the night.

As usual it was mostly Tigers in the second period and they tallied the eventual game winner at 14:29, this time from Noah Davidson. After Markus Ruck attempted to connect with his brother but the puck was poked away, they tried a second pass to Davidson who managed to get a shot off and score his 26th goal of the year.

For the third time this year Pickford recorded a hat trick as he scored his third goal of the night at 18:05 to cap off a stellar 2nd period from the Tigers. Just seconds after a Tigers power play ended Pickford one-timed a pass from Woo and scored his 41st goal of the year to make it 5-3 Tigers.

The second period saw more offensive pressure for the Tigers as they managed to put up another 18 shots but they only found the back of the net with an empty net goal from Markus Ruck at 19:41.

Jordan Switzer had a great night in net recording his league-leading 27th win of the season after stopping 26 of 29 shots on goal. Switzer made some phenomenal saves to keep the Tigers in the game and secure the win against a dangerously offensive opponent in Brandon.

Special Teams:

PP: 2/4 - 50.0%

PK: 3/3 - 100.0%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Bryce Pickford (3G) - Medicine Hat

Nicholas Johnson (2G) - Brandon

Liam Ruck (3A) - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll

The Tigers continue are back at home in Co-op Place on Friday, March 6th to take on the Red Deer Rebels. Tickets are available at the door or at Tixx.ca.







