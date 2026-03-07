Tigers Get Ninth Straight Win, 8-4, over Rebels

Medicine Hat, AB - The Tigers took on the Rebels for the sixth of eight meetings between the Central Division clubs this season on Friday, March 6th in Co-op Place.

The goalies were busy in the first period with both teams putting up double digit shots. Medicine Hat posted 12 in the first frame while Red Deer put up 10.

Markus Ruck was the only player to sneak one past the goal line in the first period after a pass from behind the net from Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll. Ruck one-timed the shot bar down from in tight for his 19th goal of the season to put the Tigers in front at 5:48.

After being named the Labels Player of the Month prior to Friday's game, Noah Davidson continued his stellar play scoring his 27th goal of the season to give the Tigers a two goal lead. Carter Cunningham saw Davidson flying down the wing with speed and sent a cross-ice pass catching him in stride. Davidson had a step on the Rebels defender and capitalized on the breakaway opportunity at 6:07.

Red Deer answered back quickly with a goal from Kohen Lodge just 0:33 later to make it 2-1.

New Number Noah restored the two goal lead he created earlier with his second of the night and 28th of the season. Davidson jumped on a loose puck from a Kade Stengrim rebound and whipped around quickly to fire a wrist shot and make it 3-1 Tigers.

Once again the Tigers answered back in under a minute to take away the Tigers two goal lead with Poul Andersen's 20th of the year at 13:10.

The Tigers were able to tally one more goal before the end of their busy second period as Andrew Basha connected with the Ruck brothers for his 14th of the season. Basha leaned into a rocket of a wrist shot from the high slot to put the Tigers up by two once again at 17:11.

After putting up an astounding 20 shots in the second period, the Tigers put up 10 shots in the third.

Red Deer matched their shot total in the final frame and scored the first goal of the period at just 0:17 to make it 4-3.

Medicine Hat quickly answered back with Veeti Väisänen's 5th of the year at 1:35. After missing some time due to injury, Väisänen dropped down low to collect a nice one-touch pass from Yaroslav Bryzgalov and put home the eventual game winner.

Just over a minute later the Tigers extended their lead with Cam Parr's sixth of the year. Although the call on the ice was initially no-goal, once the play was shown on the jumbotron the fans in Co-op Place were very adamant it was a good goal. After the play was reviewed the call was overturned and Parr gave the Tigers a three goal lead.

It wouldn't be a Tigers game without a goal from Bryce Pickford who scored the Tigers' seventh goal of the night. Pickford absorbed a check from two defenders at the blue line and broke through to cut to the slot and send a backhand shot from the slot past the netminder at 5:08. With his 42nd goal of the year, Pickford ties the record for most goals by a defenseman in the CHL since the year 2000.

Pickford would end up on the scoresheet one more time as he assisted on Stengrim's goal late in the third. Pickford fed Stengrim at the back door who one-timed a shot from down low for his 18th of the year at 16:51.

Although Kalder Varga scored his 16th for the Rebels at 18:24, the Tigers lead was too big of a mountain to climb and they finished the game with an 8-4 win.

Carter Casey got the nod in net for the Tigers and had a great game stopping 24 of 28 shots faced. Casey secured his 17th win of the season in his 26th game of his rookie campaign.

Special Teams:

PP: 0/4 - 0.0%

PK: 3/4 - 75.0%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Noah Davidson (2G) - Medicine Hat

Andrew Basha (1G, 2A) - Medicine Hat

Kade Stengrim (1G, 1A) - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Carter Cunningham

The Tigers are back in action on Saturday, March 7th to take on the Edmonton Oil Kings in Rogers Place.







