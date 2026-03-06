Game Preview: Cougars vs. Chiefs

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars return to home ice for the first time since February 13th as they open a six-game home-stand tonight against the Spokane Chiefs.

When: Friday, March 6, 2026

Puck Drop: 7:00 pm

Cougars Record: 36-22-2-0 (74 Points)

Cougars Last Game: A 4-3 loss to the Prince Albert Raiders on Saturday, Feb. 28

Western Conference: 4th

BC Division: 3rd

Prince George Cougars Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (3) - Dumanski, Gizowski, Seitz

2006-born players (7) - Souch, Ashe, Parascak, Vaughan, Ravensbergen, Levshyn, Sobry

2007-born players (6) - Foster, Yakutsenak, Shurgot, Lajoie, Anisimov, Fisher

2008-born players (7) - Kozicky, Lemire, Finnegan, Cahill, Carels, Johnston, Funk

2009-born players (1) - Hajt

Chiefs Record: 32-27-1-0 (65 Points)

Chiefs Last Game: A 4-1 loss to the Kelowna Rockets on Wednesday, Mar. 4

Western Conference: 5th

US Division: 2nd

Spokane Chiefs Roster Breakdown (Birth Year)

2005-born players (3) - Oremba, Petr, Wormald

2006-born players (9) - Rebman, Armstrong, Sarkenov, Hughes, Vieilard, Howell, McIsaac, Mayes, Hughes

2007-born players (5) - Schoettler, Martin, Perrault, Harrington, Buckley

2008-born players (6) - Sparks, Saunderson, Gillespie, Harris, Sather, Esler

2009-born players (3) - Burcar, McIntyre, Mattern

Last Time Out:

-Prince George fell 4-3 - they capped off the eight game road trip with a 5-3-0-0 record

-Kooper Gizowski reached the 30-goal mark for the first time in his career - he owned three points in the 4-3 loss to PA

-The Cougars were 1-for-2 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The Playoff Hunt Continues:

-If the playoffs were to start today, the Cougars would face the Spokane Chiefs in the first round of the WHL Playoffs

-The Cougars currently rank 4th in the Western Conference - one point behind the Kelowna Rockets

-A win tonight for the Cougars would clinch them a playoff spot for the fifth consecutive season

Home Cookin'

-Six of the final eight regular season games for the Cougars are at CN Centre

-The Cougars are 16-12-0-0 at home this season

-The Cougars are coming off back to back home wins

All He Does Is Win

-Josh Ravensbergen enters tonight 2nd in the WHL lead in wins (26)

-Ravensbergen leads the WHL in save percentage (.917)

-In seven of his last eight starts, the San Jose Sharks '25 first-round pick has had a save percentage of at least .900

Milestone Watch for 32:

-Terik Parascak is one goal away from 100 career goals

-Parascak is also four points away from becoming second all-time in Cougars points

On the Other Side:

-The Spokane Chiefs enter tonight with wins in six of their last seven games

-Spokane is 7-3-0-0 in their last 10 games

-On the raod, the Chiefs are 17-13-0-0

-Up front, the Chiefs have six skaters who have surpassed 20 goals this season

-One of those six includes Prince George product Chase Harrington

-At the trade deadline, Spokane moved draft-eligible sniper Mathis Preston and received some big pieces back including Tyus Sparks who leads all Chiefs in goal scoring

-In goal, Carter Esler is 20-16-0-0 and was named the WHL's Goaltender of the Month in February

After Tonight:

The Cougars conclude the weekend double-header with the Spokane Chiefs tomorrow at 6:00 pm

Next Home Game: Friday, March 6 vs. Spokane | TICKETS







