Chiefs Seek First Win against Cougars in Important Weekend Double-Header

Published on March 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George, B.C. - The Spokane Chiefs are looking for their first win against the Prince George Cougars this season as they head up north for a double-header this weekend. The teams last faced each other on October 3-4 in Spokane, when the Cougars took both games by a score of 2-1 and 4-3, respectively. These are important games for the Chiefs as they make their late-season playoff push. Spokane sits at fifth in the Western Conference with 65 points, nine points behind Prince George. The Kamloops Blazers (64 points), the Portland Winterhawks (60 points), and the Victoria Royals (60 points) are right on the Chiefs' heels.

