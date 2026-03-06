Chiefs Seek First Win against Cougars in Important Weekend Double-Header
Published on March 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Prince George, B.C. - The Spokane Chiefs are looking for their first win against the Prince George Cougars this season as they head up north for a double-header this weekend. The teams last faced each other on October 3-4 in Spokane, when the Cougars took both games by a score of 2-1 and 4-3, respectively. These are important games for the Chiefs as they make their late-season playoff push. Spokane sits at fifth in the Western Conference with 65 points, nine points behind Prince George. The Kamloops Blazers (64 points), the Portland Winterhawks (60 points), and the Victoria Royals (60 points) are right on the Chiefs' heels.
TIME: 7:00 p.m.
LOCATION: CN Centre
JERSEY COLOR: White
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
Western Hockey League Stories from March 6, 2026
- Fidelak and RHA Kelowna Preparing for Western Championships - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Game Preview: Game 62 vs Rebels - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Game Preview: Vees vs Wild - Penticton Vees
- Chiefs Seek First Win against Cougars in Important Weekend Double-Header - Spokane Chiefs
- Game Preview: Cougars vs. Chiefs - Prince George Cougars
- Warriors Heading North for Final Showdown in Saskatoon - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Game Day Hub: March 6 at Everett - Portland Winterhawks
- Preview: Americans vs Thunderbirds - March 6, 2026 - Tri-City Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Chiefs Stories
- Chiefs Seek First Win against Cougars in Important Weekend Double-Header
- Late Push Not Enough as McIntyre Tallies Two Points in Loss at Rockets
- February Ironworker of the Month: F Owen Martin
- Chiefs Look to Carry Momentum from Six-Game Tear to Kelowna Wednesday
- Chiefs Netminder Esler Named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Month for February