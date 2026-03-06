Game Day Hub: March 6 at Everett

The Portland Winterhawks open their three-in-three weekend on the road at Angel of the Winds Arena as they take on the Everett Silvertips at 7:05 p.m. for the first matchup of the weekend.

Puck Drop: 7:05 p.m. PST

Venue: Angel of the Winds Arena - Everett, WA

Uniforms: White

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App - Be sure to download the latest version of the app

Watch Live: Victory+

Last Time Out

Looking for the weekend sweep, the Winterhawks took the ice after a 3-2 victory last night. However, it was the Victoria Royals scoring first in the Saturday matchup. The home team quickly took a 1-0 lead before Alex Weiermair converted on another short handed opportunity after some fantastic passing from Carter Matthews and Ryan Miller. Victoria then blasted ahead with two more goals to close out the first period, and another in the first minute of the second to take a 4-1 lead.

With seven minutes gone in the second period, Reed Brown answered on another incredible cross-ice feed from Miller to put the Hawks within two. But again, the Royals were always ready with the next goal, as they tallied the next two.

In the third period, Alessandro Domenichelli rifled home a wrist shot from the top of the circle for his first career Western Hockey League goal. Despite the great effort, the Victoria lead was too much to overcome, and an empty netter made it the 7-3 final.

Eyeing Everett

The Portland Winterhawks and Everett Silvertips meet for the fourth of six contests this season, as Portland has found quite a bit of success so far in the series against Everett, winning all three previous meetings. The two teams squared off on New Year's Eve at the Glass Palace, where Portland delivered a convincing 5-2 victory with goals from five different players.

The Silvertips enter tonight's matchup with an impressive 50-7-2-1 record and have already clinched a berth in the 2026 Western Hockey League playoffs, along with the U.S. Division title for the second consecutive year.

Everett continues to boast some powerful stat lines, led by Matias Vanhanen, who holds 80 points (19G, 61A), ranking fifth in the league. He's followed by five more Silvertips players who have surpassed the 50-point mark this season.

In net, Anders Miller leads the league in shutouts (4) and goals-against average (2.22), while ranking second in save percentage (.915) and wins (26).

Milestone Moment

Portland Winterhawks rookie forward Alessandro Domenichelli scored his first goal in the Western Hockey League last Saturday in Victoria after stripping the puck at center ice and skating with speed into the attack. He fired a quick, unexpected wrist shot from the blue line that beat the glove of the Victoria Royals netminder for his first tally.

Domenichelli, 16, was selected in the second round of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft and signed his WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement in May of 2025. The rookie forward has appeared in 33 games for Portland this season, recording five assists for six total points so far.

Tune in on Victory+

Fans can stream the Portland Winterhawks' entire 2025-26 WHL regular-season on Victory+ for FREE. Visit the Winterhawks hub.

Victory+ has replaced WHL Live on CHL TV, so make sure to visit victoryplus.com/download before the game on your phone, tablet, or smart TV.







