Game Preview: Vees vs Wild

Published on March 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







The Penticton Vees return to the SOEC following their six game Eastern road trip. Puck drop is 7:05PM against the visiting Wenatchee Wild.

If you can't make it down to the SOEC, catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.

The Vees (39-13-4-4) went 4-2 on their road trip and set WHL and CHL expansion records for wins while away as well as clinching a playoff spot. In their final game on the road the Vees took down the Warriors by a 4-1 score. Brady Birnie registered a goal and two assists to lead the way in the victory.

The Wild enter Saturday's matchup 23-32-3-2 on the year. They sit in second last in the Eastern Conference nine points out of the final playoff spot with eight games to go. The Wild are 4-6-0-0 in their last 10 games and fell 6-4 to Everett last time out.

Vees Player to Watch: F Ryden Evers: Evers will play in his first game since signing an ELC with the Seattle Kraken. Evers is second on the team with 69 points this season and leads the WHL in faceoff wins by a wide margin.

Fast Fact: The Vees magic number to clinch the BC Division is three. That can be a combination of Vees wins or Kelowna losses to reach that mark.

HEAD TO HEAD: This is the third of four meetings this season and first matchup since Oct. 24. The Vees and Wild have split the season series 1-1 so far. The two teams will wrap up their meetings tomorrow night in Wenatchee.

2025-26 Scoring Leaders:

Vees:

Jacob Kvasnicka- 78 points (34g, 44a)

Ryden Evers- 69 points (31g, 38a)

Brady Birnie- 66 points (22g, 44a)

Matteo Danis- 51 points (26g, 25a)

Brittan Alstead- 47 points (17g, 30a)

Wild

Josh Toll- 47 points (4g, 43a)

Luke Shcherbyna- 39 points (22g, 17a)

Mason Kraft- 36 points (11g, 25a)







Western Hockey League Stories from March 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.