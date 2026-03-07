Late Comeback Falls Short for Slough Sharks in Game 1 of Fishing Derby

Published on March 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Lake Diefenbaker Slough Sharks battled hard but ultimately fell, 4-3, in a shootout to the Wheat City Walleye in Game 1 of the Fishing Derby on Friday night.

The Slough Sharks came out strong in the opening period, generating quality chances and controlling the pace early. Their pressure paid off when Anthony Wilson scored his 13th of the season at 8:16, finishing off a setup from Hyde Davidson and Trae Wilke. The Walleye responded just over two minutes later as Brady Turko found the back of the net at 10:45 to even the game. The remainder of the period featured solid back-and-forth action, with Wheat City beginning to build momentum, but neither team could add another goal.

Wheat City struck early in the second period when Nicholas Johnson scored at 1:35 to give the Walleye their first lead of the night. The Slough Sharks pushed back throughout the period, generating several good looks and sustained offensive pressure, but were unable to solve the Walleye goaltender before the intermission.

The third period started as a tight-checking battle before the Walleye extended their lead at 13:02 when Jaxon Jacobson buried a rebound. The Slough Sharks refused to back down, responding just over a minute later as Hyde Davidson scored his fourth of the season at 14:11 with assists from Hudson Darby and Trae Wilke. With time winding down, the Sharks pulled their goaltender for the extra attacker and created solid opportunities after winning multiple consecutive offensive-zone faceoffs. The pressure finally paid off when Trae Johnson scored on a rebound off a Hyde Davidson shot at 19:28, with Marek Ročák also picking up an assist to send the game to overtime.

The Slough Sharks opened overtime with several strong chances but couldn't capitalize. Later in the extra frame they were forced to kill off a penalty, but stood tall defensively to keep the game tied and push things to a shootout.

After the first two shooters for each team were unable to score, Brady Turko converted on Wheat City's third attempt to give the Walleye the advantage. The Slough Sharks were unable to answer, sealing a 4-3 shootout win for Wheat City in Game 1.

Archer Cooke delivered a strong performance in goal for the Slough Sharks, stopping 34 of 37 shots. The Sharks finished the night 0-for-3 on the power play, while the Walleye went 0-for-4. Wheat City also held the edge in the faceoff circle, winning 38 draws to the Slough Sharks' 30.

With the point, the Slough Sharks move to 13-41-4-4 on the season. They'll head to Brandon on Saturday, March 7 for Game 2 of the Fishing Derby and the final meeting of the season series.







