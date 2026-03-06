Game Preview: Game 62 vs Rebels

Published on March 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the sixth of eight meetings between the two Central Division clubs this year. The Tigers have a 3-0-1-1 record against the Rebels this season. Liam Ruck (4G, 10A) leads the team with 14 points against the Rebels.

2025-26 Season Series:

Red Deer 1 @ Medicine Hat 10 (Feb 16 2026) Red Deer 4 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Dec 28 2025)

Medicine Hat 4 @ Red Deer 5 (Feb 13 2026) OT Medicine Hat 3 @ Red Deer 4 (Nov 21 2025) SO

Medicine Hat 8 @ Red Deer 0 (Dec 30 2025)

2024-25 Season Series:

Red Deer 3 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Mar 15 2025) Red Deer 0 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Oct 9 2024)

Medicine Hat 7 @ Red Deer 1 (Mar 7 2025) Medicine Hat 3 @ Red Deer 6 (Oct 4 2024)

Red Deer 1 @ Medicine Hat 8 (Jan 10 2025) Red Deer 4 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Sep 28 2024)

Medicine Hat 2 @ Red Deer 4 (Oct 25 2024) Medicine Hat 2 @ Red Deer 4 (Sep 27 2024)

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Red Deer

44-9-5-3 23-33-2-2

Central - 1st Central - 4th

East - 2nd East - 8th

League - 3rd League - 19th

Home - 24-3-2-1 Home - 11-17-1-0

Away - 20-6-3-2 Away - 12-16-1-2

Last 10 - 8-0-2-0 Last 10 - 4-6-0-0

Streak - W8 Streak - L1

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat Red Deer

47-17-3-1 26-34-6-2

Central - 1st Central - 5th

East - 1st East - 9th

Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 17-12-5-0

Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 9-22-1-2

Special Teams:

Medicine Hat Red Deer

Power Play: 32.8% (1st) Power Play: 18.7% (18th)

Penalty Kill: 80.6% (5th) Penalty Kill: 73.2% (17th)

Previous Game: The Tigers beat the Wheat Kings 6-3 on Wednesday, March 4th in the Assiniboine Credit Union Place. Bryce Pickford led the team with his third hat trick of the year while Liam Ruck and Jonas Woo each picked up three assists. Markus Ruck, Andrew Basha and Noah Davidson each found the back of the net once. Jordan Switzer had an unbelievable night in net stopping 26 of 29 shots faced and making some incredible saves to help his team secure the win.

2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Points - Liam Ruck (93) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.70)

Goals - Bryce Pickford (41) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.894)

Assists - Markus Ruck (74) Wins - Jordan Switzer (27)

PIMs - Cam Parr (98) Shutouts - Jordan Switzer (2)

Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+56)

League Top 10s:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Liam Ruck - 93 (1st)

Markus Ruck - 92 (2nd)

Jonas Woo - 78 (T-7th)

Bryce Pickford - 76 (T-10th)

Goals Bryce Pickford - 41 (2nd)

Liam Ruck - 39 (T-3rd)

Assists Markus Ruck - 74 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 54 (5th)

Jonas Woo - 52 (6th)

Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 18 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 16 (T-2nd)

Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 37 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 22 (T-6th)

Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 4 (T-1st)

Liam Ruck - 3 (T-4th)

Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 11 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 8 (T-4th)

First Goals Liam Ruck - 5 (T-9th)

Insurance Goals Liam Ruck - 5 (T-4th)

Bryce Pickford - 5 (T-4th)

Penalty Minutes Cam Parr - 98 (8th)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +56 (T-1st)

Bryce Pickford - +47 (7th)

Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.70 (7th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 27 (1st)

Shutouts Jordan Switzer - 2 (T-9th)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Liam Ruck 12 Game Point Streak - 24 Points

Andrew Basha 12 Game Point Streak - 18 Points

Jonas Woo 8 Game Point Streak - 15 Points

Bryce Pickford 7 Game Point Streak - 14 Points

Markus Ruck 5 Game Point Streak - 12 Points

Noah Davidson 5 Game Point Streak - 7 Points

Luke Cozens 3 Game Point Streak - 5 Points

Yaroslav Bryzgalov 3 Game Point Streak - 5 Points

Bryce Pickford 6 Game Goal Streak - 8 Goals

Andrew Basha 3 Game Goal Streak - 3 Goals

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Jonas Woo 50 Career Goals 48 Career Goals

Veeti Väisänen 100 Career Games Played 98 Career Games Played

Luke Cozens 50 Career Assists 47 Career Assists

Cam Parr 50 Career Points 47 Career Points

Yaroslav Bryzgalov 50 Career Points 48 Career Points

Noah Davidson 50 Career Points 47 Career Points

Kadon McCann 200 Career Games Played 196 Career Games Played

Markus Ruck 100 Career Assists 95 Career Assists

Andrew Basha 150 Career Assists 145 Career Assists

Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 14 Forwards - 7 Defence - 2 Goaltenders

2005 Neutens, Van Mulligen, Basha

2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr, Cozens

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen

Geographical Breakdown:

Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer, Andrew Basha

U.S.A. (5) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Carter Casey

British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen

Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo

Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen

Yukon (1) Luke Cozens

Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny

Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov

NHL Drafted Players:

NHL Team Player Drafted

Calgary Flames Andrew Basha 2024, Round 2, 41st Overall

Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall

Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall

Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall

Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Skaters):

Ranking Player

#26 Liam Ruck

#31 Markus Ruck

#99 Yaroslav Bryzgalov

#188 Riley Steen

#215 Kadon McCann

Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Goaltenders):

Ranking Player

#12 Carter Casey

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

@ Brandon Wheat Kings 6-3 W @ Edmonton - Sat. Mar 7 7:00PM (MST)

@ Regina Pats 11-2 W VS Regina - Tue. Mar 10 7:00PM (MDT)

VS Calgary Hitmen 8-3 W @ Lethbridge - Fri. Mar 13 7:00PM (MDT)

@ Calgary Hitmen 3-2 OTW VS Lethbridge - Sat. Mar 14 7:00PM (MDT)

@ Edmonton Oil Kings 10-6 W @ Red Deer - Fri. Mar 20 7:00PM (MDT)







