Chiefs Can't Keep up with Cougars Friday, Fall, 5-1, on the Road

Published on March 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George, B.C. - The Spokane Chiefs couldn't keep up with the Prince George Cougars Friday night, falling 5-1 on the road. It's the first of back-to-back matchups between the clubs this weekend.

It was Aiden Foster who opened things up for the Cougars at 4:15 in the first for his 13th goal of the season.

Dawson Seitz added on with a deflating goal with barely over a minute left in the period that ended up being the game winner. It sent the Chiefs into the first break down two goals.

Three minutes into the second period, Owen Martin cut it to a one-goal game as he capitalized on a power play opportunity for his 22nd goal of the year. Dominik Petr fired a shot on net and Chase Harrington was there to drop the rebound back to the waiting Martin netfront. From there, Martin chipped it into the net to make it a 2-1 game.

It was all Cougars from there, though, as they put up three straight goals in less than four minutes to kick off third period action. Former Chief Kooper Gizowski scored his team-leading 31st goal of the season at 2:00 in the final period. Shortly after, Assanali Sarkenov left the ice after taking a five-minute major for a checking to the head penalty that sent Prince George to a long power play. Brock Souch (3:42) and Terik Parascak (5:07) made the most of the opportunity with goals of their own within two minutes of each other.

Carter Esler made a couple outstanding saves to keep the Cougars at bay throughout the rest of the final frame, but Spokane's offense couldn't generate any momentum to close the gap.

The Chiefs outshot the Cougars 29-27 and went 1-for-2 on the power play.

Spokane has a chance at redemption tomorrow when they take on Prince George at 6:00 p.m.







