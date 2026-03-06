Fidelak and RHA Kelowna Preparing for Western Championships

PENTICTON, BC. - Ethan Fidelak and the Rink Hockey Academy U18 Prep team are preparing to begin their Western Championship journey tomorrow after falling just short at the Circle K Tournament in December.

"[The loss at the Circle K] was upsetting. We were there to win the tournament. We expected ourselves to win the tournament," said Fidelak. "We've been hungry for a championship this year, and not [getting] it there makes us even more ready for this [weekend]."

Originally a tenth-round selection at the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, Fidelak (6'5, 207lbs) signed his WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Warriors following the 2025 KCS Marketing Training Camp.

"I was super happy, super grateful for the opportunity," said Fidelak. "I was expecting to either go late in the draft or go undrafted. So I was really grateful and really excited to be given the opportunity to prove myself, especially with a team like Moose Jaw."

The product of St. Albert, Alberta, has tallied a goal and 11 points through 25 games this season. Fidelak also recorded a goal and three points in six games at the Circle K Classic last December.

"I'm a defence-first player. My favourite part of hockey is probably penalty killing," said Fidelak. "[This season I've] been getting a lot better [at] moving pucks quick and moving them into good spots... It's helped me to get some points this year."

Fidelak is one of three Warriors prospects on the U18 Prep team at RHA Kelowna and one of five Warriors prospects at this year's CSSHL Western Championships.

RHA Kelowna is scheduled take on Pilot Mound Hockey Academy on March 7, Burnaby Winter Club on March 8, before finishing with a game against Shawnigan Lake School on March 9. Quarter-finals and semifinals will follow the round robin. All games are available on FloSports.







