Hawks Drop Weekend Opener in Everett

Published on March 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Alex Weiermair and Nathan Free each found the back of the net, but the Silvertips' offense surged in the third period as the Winterhawks fell by a final score of 5-2.

Game #60: Portland (3) vs. Everett (2)

SOG: POR (23) - EVT (51)

PP: POR (1/3) - EVT (1/3)

Saves: Štěbeták (41) - Miller (21)

SCORING:

POR - Alex Weiermair (33) from Ryan Miller and Max Pšenička

EVT - Brek Liske (6) from Hunter Rudolph and Luke Vlooswyk

POR - Nathan Free (27) from Jordan Duguay and Alex Weiermair (power play)

EVT - Tarin Smith (11) from Rylan Gould and Zackary Shantz

EVT - Landon Dupont (17) from Jaxsin Vaughan and Jesse Heslop

EVT - Zackary Shantaz (25) from Jesse Heslop and Tarin Smith (power play)

EVT - Brek Liske (7) from Julius Miettinen and Matias Vanhanen (empty net)

GAME SUMMARY:

The Portland Winterhawks opened their weekend on the front foot, as Ryan Miller connected on a behind-the-back pass from behind the net right onto the tape of Alex Weiermair, who buried his team-leading 33rd goal of the season to give Portland the early lead on its first shot. The Everett Silvertips responded with just over 90 seconds remaining in the period, as a point shot from Brek Liske found its way through traffic and into the back of the net to level the score at one after the opening frame.

Portland regained the lead when Jordan Duguay skated in from the right circle and slid a pass across the slot to Nathan Free waiting for the one-timer, as he netted his 14th power-play goal of the season. Everett captain Tarin Smith answered with a wrist shot from the left circle to knot the game at two heading into the final frame.

Landon Dupont gave the Silvertips their first lead of the night after burying the rebound from his own shot, and Zackary Shantz added some insurance for the home side with just under four minutes remaining. Everett capped the scoring with an empty-net goal from Liske for his second of the night, sealing a 5-2 victory for the Silvertips.

UP NEXT:

The Winterhawks return home for a rematch against the Everett Silvertips at the Glass Palace at 6 p.m., where the organization will also unveil the Top 10 Winterhawks of All Time.

Reminder, you can watch all Portland Winterhawks games on Victory+ for free all season long! Click here to visit the Winterhawks hub or download the Victory+ app on your smartphone or connected device.

The Portland Winterhawks are commemorating 50 Years of Hawkey this season with a year-long tribute to the team's rich history and legendary players. As part of the celebration, the Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time will be unveiled throughout the season-starting with an alphabetical reveal on October 25 and culminating in the announcement of the Top 10 on March 7, 2026. Fans can look forward to special events, tributes, and a season full of memories honoring five decades of Winterhawks hockey.

