Warriors Battered by Blades

Published on March 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

SASKATOON, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors struggled against the Saskatoon Blades and were handed their first loss in Saskatoon this season.

Through the first period, the Warriors struggled to generate offence. After landing on the penalty kill following a holding call to Riley Thorpe, Saskatoon's Rowan Calvert found the back of the net.

The Warriors landed back on the penalty kill after a kneeing minor assessed to Steven Steranka just past the six-minute mark. The penalty kill stood strong to keep the Blades limited to one goal. By the end of the first period, Saskatoon had tallied 20 shots to Moose Jaw's three.

The Blades opened up the second period, scoring just past the five-minute mark to give Saskatoon a two-goal lead. At the 5:39 mark, Triston Mitchell-McElhone was assessed two minor penalties, one for cross-checking and another for a puck violation. Dominik Pavlik was also assessed a minor penalty for roughing.

This landed the Warriors in their first power play of the game. Aiden Ziprick made quick work of the advantage to send home the Warriors' first goal just five seconds after the call.

With under two minutes remaining, Saskatoon's Elias Pul tallied the Blades' third goal of the night. Pavel McKenzie responded quickly for the Warriors to bring them back within one goal heading into the final period of play.

In the dying moments of the third period following a holding call to Connor Schmidt, Saskatoon tallied another power-play goal to leave the Warriors with a two-goal deficit.

After Chase Wutzke was pulled for the extra attacker in the final moments, Rowan Calvert completed his hat trick by sending the puck into the empty net to seal the Warriors' fate.

The Warriors landed back on the power play with under a minute remaining in the period, but were unable to capitalize on the man-advantage.

The Warriors went one for two on the power play and one for three on the penalty kill. In net, Chase Wutzke made 42 saves on 46 shots. Across the ice, Evan Gardner made 14 saves on 16 shots.

The Warriors take on the Lethbridge Hurricanes tomorrow night at the Temple Gardens Centre.







