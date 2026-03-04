Broncos Set for Three-Game Week Highlighted by Fishing Derby

Published on March 3, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







The Swift Current Broncos are set for a busy three-game week, highlighted by a key Central Division matchup and a home-and-home series for the Fishing Derby Cup.

Wednesday, Mar. 4, 7:00 PM vs. Calgary Hitmen (InnovationPlex)

The week opens at the InnovationPlex against the Calgary Hitmen in the fourth and final meeting of the season between the two clubs. Calgary enters the week with a 33-16-8-1 record, sitting fourth in the Eastern Conference. The Broncos are 1-2 against the Hitmen this season, with their lone win coming in their most recent matchup, a 3-1 victory back on Feb. 11 at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Swift Current will look to carry that momentum into the season series finale on home ice.

Friday, Mar. 6, 7:00 PM vs. Wheat City Walleye (InnovationPlex)

This game marks the start of the annual Fishing Derby Cup home-and-home series as the Broncos welcome the Brandon Wheat Kings, rebranded for the weekend as the Wheat City Walleye, to the InnovationPlex. It will be the fifth meeting of the season between the two rivals, with Swift Current holding a 1-2-0-1 record in the season series. Their last contest saw Brandon edge the Broncos 4-3 in a shootout. The Wheat Kings enter the week at 35-23-1-0, setting the stage for another tight battle. For the weekend, the Broncos will rebrand as the Lake Diefenbaker Slough Sharks as part of the Fishing Derby Cup festivities.

Saturday, Mar. 7, 6:00 PM vs. Wheat City Walleye (Assiniboine Credit Union Place)

The series shifts to Assiniboine Credit Union Place on Saturday for the second half of the home-and-home. Swift Current will look to defend the Fishing Derby Cup after claiming it last season, but it won't be easy, the Wheat Kings have been strong on home ice this year with an 18-12-1-0 record. With valuable points and bragging rights on the line, it promises to be an exciting weekend showdown between the two clubs.







