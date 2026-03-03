2026 WHL Playoffs: Clinching Scenarios - Tuesday, March 3
Published on March 3, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
Fair to say the Prince George Cougars will be among those glued to Victory+ tonight?
The B.C. Division squad may be idle on Tuesday, but they still have a chance to become the third team to claim a postseason berth in the Western Conference.
The Prince George Cougars can clinch a berth in the 2026 WHL Playoffs with:
A Seattle regulation loss at Kamloops;
AND
A Tri-City loss of any kind versus Vancouver
Prince George (36-26-2-0) sits second in the B.C. Division and third in the Western Conference after going 4-2-0-0 on an East Division road trip.
Meanwhile, Seattle and Tri-City are fighting to get back into a playoff position.
The Thunderbirds (24-26-5-3) are four points behind the eighth-place Victoria Royals (60) with a game in hand.
Seattle, featuring WHL goals leader and Dallas Stars pick Cameron Schmidt, will battle Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Harrison Brunicke and the Kamloops Blazers (26-21-7-5) at the Sandman Centre at 7:00 p.m. PST.
Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Charlie Elick and Tri-City (25-28-4-1) will try to halt an 11-game slide as the Americans host top 2026 NHL Draft-eligible defenceman Ryan Lin and the Vancouver Giants (21-35-1-2) at 7:05 p.m. PST at Kennewick's Toyota Center.
