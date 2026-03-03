2026 WHL Playoffs: Clinching Scenarios - Tuesday, March 3

Fair to say the Prince George Cougars will be among those glued to Victory+ tonight?

The B.C. Division squad may be idle on Tuesday, but they still have a chance to become the third team to claim a postseason berth in the Western Conference.

The Prince George Cougars can clinch a berth in the 2026 WHL Playoffs with:

A Seattle regulation loss at Kamloops;

AND

A Tri-City loss of any kind versus Vancouver

Prince George (36-26-2-0) sits second in the B.C. Division and third in the Western Conference after going 4-2-0-0 on an East Division road trip.

Meanwhile, Seattle and Tri-City are fighting to get back into a playoff position.

The Thunderbirds (24-26-5-3) are four points behind the eighth-place Victoria Royals (60) with a game in hand.

Seattle, featuring WHL goals leader and Dallas Stars pick Cameron Schmidt, will battle Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Harrison Brunicke and the Kamloops Blazers (26-21-7-5) at the Sandman Centre at 7:00 p.m. PST.

Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Charlie Elick and Tri-City (25-28-4-1) will try to halt an 11-game slide as the Americans host top 2026 NHL Draft-eligible defenceman Ryan Lin and the Vancouver Giants (21-35-1-2) at 7:05 p.m. PST at Kennewick's Toyota Center.







