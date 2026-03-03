Game Preview: Game 60 at Pats
Published on March 3, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the third of four matchups between the two Eastern Conference teams this season. The Tigers have won both previous matchups against the Pats this year including their home opener in Co-op Place and their last meeting in overtime in the Brandt Centre. Liam Ruck (2G, 3A) leads the team with five points against Regina this year.
2025-26 Season Series:
Medicine Hat 4 @ Regina 3 (Nov 14 2025) OT Regina 2 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Sep 20 2025)
2024-25 Season Series:
Medicine Hat 2 @ Regina 0 (Feb 28 2025) Medicine Hat 10 @ Regina 5 (Nov 1 2024)
Regina 0 @ Medicine Hat 1 (Feb 15 2025) Regina 1 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Oct 26 2024)
Regina 4 @ Medicine Hat 10 (Jan 21 2025)
2025-26 Standings:
Medicine Hat Regina
42-9-5-3 23-28-6-1
Central - 1st East Div.- 4th
East - 2nd East Conf. - 7th
League - 3rd League - 17th
Home - 24-3-2-1 Home - 14-11-4-1
Away - 18-6-3-2 Away - 9-17-2-0
Last 10 - 8-0-2-0 Last 10 - 7-3-0-0
Streak - W6 Streak - W1
2024-25 Standings:
Medicine Hat Regina
47-17-3-1 16-44-5-3
Central - 1st East Div.- 5th
East - 1st East Conf. - 10th
Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 9-22-1-2
Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 7-22-4-1
Special Teams:
Medicine Hat Regina
Power Play: 32.6% (1st) Power Play: 26.2% (8th)
Penalty Kill: 80.3% (6th) Penalty Kill: 71.8% (19th)
Previous Game: The Tigers beat the Hitmen 8-3 on Saturday, February 28th in Co-op Place. Andrew Basha (1G, 3A) led the team with four points on the night. Luke Cozens found the back of the net twice, while Yaroslav Bryzgalov, Liam Ruck, Kade Stengrim, Bryce Pickford, Ethan Neutens and Andrew Basha each scored once. Jordan Switzer had a great night in net stopping 21 of 24 shots faced.
2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Points - Markus Ruck (88) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.69)
Goals - Bryce Pickford (37) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.894)
Assists - Markus Ruck (71) Wins - Jordan Switzer (26)
PIMs - Cam Parr (91) Shutouts - Jordan Switzer (2)
Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+55)
League Top 10s:
Stat Categories Player (Rank)
Points Markus Ruck - 88 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 86 (T-3rd)
Goals Bryce Pickford - 37 (3rd)
Liam Ruck - 36 (T-4th)
Assists Markus Ruck - 71 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 50 (T-5th)
Jonas Woo - 48 (8th)
Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 16 (T-1st)
Liam Ruck - 16 (T-1st)
Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 36 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 20 (T-9th)
Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 4 (T-1st)
Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 11 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 8 (T-4th)
First Goals Liam Ruck - 5 (T-7th)
Insurance Goals Liam Ruck - 5 (T-4th)
Penalty Minutes Cam Parr - 91 (8th)
Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +55 (2nd)
Bryce Pickford - +44 (8th)
Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.69 (7th)
Wins Jordan Switzer - 26 (T-1st)
Shutouts Jordan Switzer - 2 (T-9th)
Roaring Runs:
Player Name Streak
Liam Ruck 10 Game Point Streak - 17 Points
Andrew Basha 10 Game Point Streak - 15 Points
Jonas Woo 6 Game Point Streak - 11 Points
Bryce Pickford 5 Game Point Streak - 9 Points
Markus Ruck 3 Game Point Streak - 8 Points
Noah Davidson 3 Game Point Streak - 5 Points
Bryce Pickford 4 Game Goal Streak - 4 Goals
Upcoming Milestones:
Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At
Jonas Woo 50 Career Goals 48 Career Goals
Veeti Väisänen 100 Career Games Played 98 Career Games Played
Luke Cozens 50 Career Assists 45 Career Assists
Cam Parr 50 Career Points 46 Career Points
Yaroslav Bryzgalov 50 Career Points 45 Career Points
Noah Davidson 50 Career Points 45 Career Points
Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 14 Forwards - 7 Defence - 2 Goaltenders
2005 Neutens, Van Mulligen, Basha
2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr, Cozens
2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Casey, Switzer
2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen
Geographical Breakdown:
Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer, Andrew Basha
U.S.A. (5) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Carter Casey
British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen
Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo
Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen
Yukon (1) Luke Cozens
Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny
Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov
NHL Drafted Players:
NHL Team Player Drafted
Calgary Flames Andrew Basha 2024, Round 2, 41st Overall
Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall
Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall
Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall
Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Skaters):
Ranking Player
#26 Liam Ruck
#31 Markus Ruck
#99 Yaroslav Bryzgalov
#188 Riley Steen
#215 Kadon McCann
Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Goaltenders):
Ranking Player
#12 Carter Casey
Tigers Schedule:
Last Five Results Next Five Time
VS Calgary Hitmen 8-3 W @ Brandon - Wed. Mar 4 7:00 PM (CST)
@ Calgary Hitmen 3-2 OTW VS Red Deer - Fri. Mar 6 7:00PM (MST)
@ Edmonton Oil Kings 10-6 W @ Edmonton - Sat. Mar 7 7:00PM (MST)
VS Lethbridge Hurricanes 4-3 OTW VS Regina - Tue. Mar 10 7:00PM (MDT)
@ Lethbridge Hurricanes 3-0 W @ Lethbridge - Fri. Mar 13 7:00PM (MDT)
Western Hockey League Stories from March 3, 2026
- Carter Bear, Matias Vanhanen Named WHL's Player, Rookie of the Month - Everett Silvertips
- Chiefs Netminder Esler Named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Month for February - Spokane Chiefs
- Red Wings Prospect Bear, 2026 NHL Draft-Eligible Forward Vanhanen & Chiefs Netminder Esler Star in WHL Monthly Awards for February - WHL
- Game Preview: Game 60 at Pats - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Warriors Looking for Win over Hitmen as Playoff-Push Ramps Up - Moose Jaw Warriors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.