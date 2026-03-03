Game Preview: Game 60 at Pats

Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the third of four matchups between the two Eastern Conference teams this season. The Tigers have won both previous matchups against the Pats this year including their home opener in Co-op Place and their last meeting in overtime in the Brandt Centre. Liam Ruck (2G, 3A) leads the team with five points against Regina this year.

2025-26 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 4 @ Regina 3 (Nov 14 2025) OT Regina 2 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Sep 20 2025)

2024-25 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 2 @ Regina 0 (Feb 28 2025) Medicine Hat 10 @ Regina 5 (Nov 1 2024)

Regina 0 @ Medicine Hat 1 (Feb 15 2025) Regina 1 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Oct 26 2024)

Regina 4 @ Medicine Hat 10 (Jan 21 2025)

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Regina

42-9-5-3 23-28-6-1

Central - 1st East Div.- 4th

East - 2nd East Conf. - 7th

League - 3rd League - 17th

Home - 24-3-2-1 Home - 14-11-4-1

Away - 18-6-3-2 Away - 9-17-2-0

Last 10 - 8-0-2-0 Last 10 - 7-3-0-0

Streak - W6 Streak - W1

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat Regina

47-17-3-1 16-44-5-3

Central - 1st East Div.- 5th

East - 1st East Conf. - 10th

Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 9-22-1-2

Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 7-22-4-1

Special Teams:

Medicine Hat Regina

Power Play: 32.6% (1st) Power Play: 26.2% (8th)

Penalty Kill: 80.3% (6th) Penalty Kill: 71.8% (19th)

Previous Game: The Tigers beat the Hitmen 8-3 on Saturday, February 28th in Co-op Place. Andrew Basha (1G, 3A) led the team with four points on the night. Luke Cozens found the back of the net twice, while Yaroslav Bryzgalov, Liam Ruck, Kade Stengrim, Bryce Pickford, Ethan Neutens and Andrew Basha each scored once. Jordan Switzer had a great night in net stopping 21 of 24 shots faced.

2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Points - Markus Ruck (88) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.69)

Goals - Bryce Pickford (37) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.894)

Assists - Markus Ruck (71) Wins - Jordan Switzer (26)

PIMs - Cam Parr (91) Shutouts - Jordan Switzer (2)

Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+55)

League Top 10s:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Markus Ruck - 88 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 86 (T-3rd)

Goals Bryce Pickford - 37 (3rd)

Liam Ruck - 36 (T-4th)

Assists Markus Ruck - 71 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 50 (T-5th)

Jonas Woo - 48 (8th)

Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 16 (T-1st)

Liam Ruck - 16 (T-1st)

Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 36 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 20 (T-9th)

Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 4 (T-1st)

Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 11 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 8 (T-4th)

First Goals Liam Ruck - 5 (T-7th)

Insurance Goals Liam Ruck - 5 (T-4th)

Penalty Minutes Cam Parr - 91 (8th)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +55 (2nd)

Bryce Pickford - +44 (8th)

Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.69 (7th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 26 (T-1st)

Shutouts Jordan Switzer - 2 (T-9th)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Liam Ruck 10 Game Point Streak - 17 Points

Andrew Basha 10 Game Point Streak - 15 Points

Jonas Woo 6 Game Point Streak - 11 Points

Bryce Pickford 5 Game Point Streak - 9 Points

Markus Ruck 3 Game Point Streak - 8 Points

Noah Davidson 3 Game Point Streak - 5 Points

Bryce Pickford 4 Game Goal Streak - 4 Goals

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Jonas Woo 50 Career Goals 48 Career Goals

Veeti Väisänen 100 Career Games Played 98 Career Games Played

Luke Cozens 50 Career Assists 45 Career Assists

Cam Parr 50 Career Points 46 Career Points

Yaroslav Bryzgalov 50 Career Points 45 Career Points

Noah Davidson 50 Career Points 45 Career Points

Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 14 Forwards - 7 Defence - 2 Goaltenders

2005 Neutens, Van Mulligen, Basha

2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr, Cozens

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen

Geographical Breakdown:

Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer, Andrew Basha

U.S.A. (5) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Carter Casey

British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen

Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo

Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen

Yukon (1) Luke Cozens

Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny

Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov

NHL Drafted Players:

NHL Team Player Drafted

Calgary Flames Andrew Basha 2024, Round 2, 41st Overall

Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall

Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall

Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall

Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Skaters):

Ranking Player

#26 Liam Ruck

#31 Markus Ruck

#99 Yaroslav Bryzgalov

#188 Riley Steen

#215 Kadon McCann

Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Goaltenders):

Ranking Player

#12 Carter Casey

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

VS Calgary Hitmen 8-3 W @ Brandon - Wed. Mar 4 7:00 PM (CST)

@ Calgary Hitmen 3-2 OTW VS Red Deer - Fri. Mar 6 7:00PM (MST)

@ Edmonton Oil Kings 10-6 W @ Edmonton - Sat. Mar 7 7:00PM (MST)

VS Lethbridge Hurricanes 4-3 OTW VS Regina - Tue. Mar 10 7:00PM (MDT)

@ Lethbridge Hurricanes 3-0 W @ Lethbridge - Fri. Mar 13 7:00PM (MDT)







