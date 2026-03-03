WHL Announces Suspension of Thunderbirds Forward Martorana
Published on March 3, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release
Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Seattle Thunderbirds forward Antonio Martorana has been suspended four games after receiving a Game Misconduct for contravening the WHL Standards of Conduct, specifically pertaining to respectful and inclusive behaviour.
The incident occurred Saturday, February 28, during WHL Regular Season Game #676 between Everett and Seattle.
Martorana will also receive additional education and support through WHL Players First programs, supplementing the mandated Respect in Hockey programming completed by all WHL players and personnel.
Martorana will be eligible to return to the Thunderbirds lineup Friday, March 13, at Spokane.
