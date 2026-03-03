Join the Winterhawks for Women of Hawkey Night on March 8
Published on March 3, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
The Portland Winterhawks are excited to host "Women of Hawkey" as part of our Hawkey is for All series!
What to Expect During Women's Night:
Once the doors open, the excitement is just getting started! Enjoy a lively parade around the concourse featuring the Rosebuds Dance Team, check out featured local community groups from the Portland Rescue Mission - Shepherd's Door, and Breast Friends, and help us welcoming Portland's newest team, the Portland Cascade, to the Pacific Northwest!
As you explore, be sure to stop by the community group tables, and take in a live DJ mix from DJ LadyX before the puck drops.
As game time approaches, head to your seats for even more fun! Enjoy the national anthem performed by fan favorite Kyra Smith-Davis, cheer alongside in-game host Ally Osborne from KOIN and Portland's CW, and take in special messages from women in the Hawkey community!
This game is packed with incredible moments celebrating the amazing women who make up our community-you won't want to miss it!
