Red Wings Prospect Bear, 2026 NHL Draft-Eligible Forward Vanhanen & Chiefs Netminder Esler Star in WHL Monthly Awards for February

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Detroit Red Wings prospect and Everett Silvertips forward Carter Bear has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Month for February, Fuelled by Co-op.

Bear, a 19-year-old product of West St. Paul, Man., recorded 25 points (13G-12A) and a plus-22 rating in 12 games during the month of February, helping the Silvertips go 11-1-0-0 to claim the No. 1 seed in the WHL's Western Conference for the 2026 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.

Selected by the Red Wings in the first round (13th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft, the 6-foot, 177-pound left winger registered points in 11 of 12 games during the month of February, including seven multi-point outings.

Bear recorded two hat tricks during the month, with the first coming Friday, February 6, in a 6-3 win over the visiting Kamloops Blazers.

Bear's best performance of the month came Saturday, February 21, when he tallied four points (3G-1A), including his second hat trick of the month, as the Silvertips slammed the Seattle Thunderbirds by a 9-0 margin.

The veteran WHL forward finished the month on a seven-game point streak (February 13-28), which saw him collect 15 points (9G-6A). Bear's run came to an end on Sunday, March 1, at Wenatchee.

With 67 points (33G-34A) in 46 games, Bear ranks third in scoring on the Silvertips and tied for 20th among all WHL skaters. His 33 goals are first on the Silvertips and tied for 12th among all WHL skaters. Bear has also notched 15 power-play goals this season, good enough for fourth in the WHL.

Originally selected by the Everett Silvertips in the sixth round (132nd overall) of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Bear has registered 208 points (99G-109A) in 188 career regular season games.

After being selected by the Red Wings in the 2025 NHL Draft, Bear promptly signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Club on July 16, 2025. He went on to represent Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, helping his nation to a bronze medal.

Heading into the final stretch of the 2025-26 WHL Regular Season, Bear and the Silvertips are 50-7-2-1, having claimed the No. 1 seed in the WHL's Western Conference.

Next up, Bear and the Silvertips host the Portland Winterhawks (27-26-5-1) Friday, March 6 (7:05 p.m. PT) at Angel of the Winds Arena in downtown Everett. Watch the U.S. Division matchup FREE on Victory+.

Tempo WHL Player of the Month

September / October: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

November: Tij Iginla, Kelowna Rockets

December: Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers

January: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees

2026 NHL DRAFT-ELIGIBLE FORWARD VANHANEN NAMED SANDMAN WHL ROOKIE OF THE MONTH FOR FEBRUARY

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today 2026 NHL Draft-eligible forward Matias Vanhanen of the Everett Silvertips has been named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Month for February.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound product of Nokia, Finland, recorded 20 points (7G-13A) and a plus-20 rating in 12 games, helping the Silvertips go 11-1-0-0 to claim the No. 1 seed in the WHL's Western Conference for the 2026 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.

Ranked 76th among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting's Midterm Rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft, Vanhanen is enjoying a quality first season in North America.

Vanhanen was only held off the scoresheet once during the month of February, registering points in 11 of 12 games for the Silvertips. On four occasions, the slippery winger tallied three points.

Vanhanen started the month with points in seven consecutive games (February 1-14), which included 10 points (4G-6A). After being held off the scoresheet Monday, February 16, at Calgary, Vanhanen responded strong to finish the month, putting together a four-point scoring string (February 21-28), which featured another 10 points (3G-7A) and eventually extended into March, when he tallied three points (1G-2A) Sunday, March 1, at Wenatchee.

The Finnish rookie recorded two three-assist outings during the month - the first coming Friday, February 6, in a 6-3 win over the Kamloops Blazers. All three of Vanhanen's helpers were of the primary variety and provided direct setups for Detroit Red Wings prospect Carter Bear, who registered a hat trick in the contest.

Vanhanen's second three-assist game Saturday, February 28, as the Silvertips slipped by the Seattle Thunderbirds 3-2 in overtime. Once again, Vanhanen was the key playmaker, factoring into all three Everett goals, including third period strikes by Seattle Kraken prospect Julius Miettinen, Bear, and eventually the overtime winner by Miettinen.

Originally selected by the Everett Silvertips in the first round (31st overall) of the 2025 CHL Import Draft, Vanhanen sits fifth in the WHL and leads the Silvertips in scoring with 80 points (19G-61A) in 54 games. His 61 assists rank second in the WHL, trailing fellow 2026 NHL Draft-eligible forward Markus Ruck of the Medicine Hat Tigers (71 assists).

On Wednesday, February 18, Vanhanen participated in the 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass, representing Team West in Langley, B.C.

Heading into the final stretch of the 2025-26 WHL Regular Season, Vanhanen and the Silvertips are 50-7-2-1, having claimed the No. 1 seed in the WHL's Western Conference.

Next up, Vanhanen and the Silvertips host the Portland Winterhawks (27-26-5-1) Friday, March 6 (7:05 p.m. PT) at Angel of the Winds Arena in downtown Everett. Watch the U.S. Division matchup FREE on Victory+.

Sandman WHL Rookie of the Month

September / October: Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings

November: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

December: Kale Dach, Calgary Hitmen

January: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

CHIEFS NETMINDER ESLER NAMED MARY BROWN'S CHICKEN WHL GOALTENDER OF THE MONTH FOR FEBRUARY

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced Spokane Chiefs netminder Carter Esler has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Month for February.

Esler, a 17-year-old product of Okotoks, Alta., went 8-1-0-0 with a 1.78 goals-against average, .931 save percentage, and one shutout during the month of February.

The second-year puckstopper turned aside 217 of the 233 shots sent his way during February, appearing in the crease for 540 minutes for the Chiefs.

On four occasions, Esler allowed no more than one goal. He strung together seven consecutive victories to end the month, helping the Chiefs storm up the Western Conference standings and into fifth place.

Esler's lone shutout of the month came Friday, February 27, as he made 23 saves in a 3-0 road win over the Tri-City Americans at Toyota Center in Kennewick, Wash.

His busiest outing of the month came the game prior, when he made 28 saves on 31 shots as the Chiefs edged the Victoria Royals by a 4-3 score on Wednesday, February 25, at Numerica Veterans Arena in Spokane.

In his second season with the Chiefs, Esler has appeared in a career high 36 games, going 20-15-0-0 with a 2.81 GAA, .904 SV%, and four shutouts. His four shutouts are tied for first in the WHL with Anders Miller of the Everett Silvertips and Logan Edmonstone of the Kamloops Blazers.

Born November 28, 2008, Esler is eligible for the 2027 NHL Draft.

Esler was previously recognized as Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week for January 19, 2026.

Originally selected by the Spokane Chiefs in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, Esler has earned a career record of 30-21-1-0 with a 2.95 GAA, .901 SV%, and four shutouts.

He helped the Chiefs advance to the 2025 WHL Championship Series, claiming the Western Conference crown.

Heading into the final stretch of the 2025-26 WHL Regular Season, the Chiefs (32-26-1-0) rank fifth in the WHL's Western Conference.

Next up, Chiefs visit the 2026 Memorial Cup host Kelowna Rockets (33-19-5-2) Wednesday, March 4 (7:05 p.m. PT), at Prospera Place. Watch all the action FREE on Victory+.

Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Month

September / October: Andrew Reyelts, Penticton Vees

November: Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars

December: Filip Ruzicka, Brandon Wheat Kings

January: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades







