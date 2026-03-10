Game Preview: Gam 64 vs. Pats

March 10, 2026

Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the fourth and final matchup between the two Eastern Conference clubs. Medicine Hat is 3-0-0-0 against Regina this season. Liam Ruck (5G, 4A) leads the team with nine points in the series.

2025-26 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 11 @ Regina 2 (Mar 3 2026) Regina 2 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Sep 20 2025)

Medicine Hat 4 @ Regina 3 (Nov 14 2025) OT

2024-25 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 2 @ Regina 0 (Feb 28 2025) Medicine Hat 10 @ Regina 5 (Nov 1 2024)

Regina 0 @ Medicine Hat 1 (Feb 15 2025) Regina 1 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Oct 26 2024)

Regina 4 @ Medicine Hat 10 (Jan 21 2025)

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Regina

45-10-5-3 24-29-7-1

Central - 1st East Div.- 4th

East - 2nd East Conf. - 7th

League - 3rd League - 17th

Home - 25-3-2-1 Home - 15-12-4-1

Away - 20-7-3-2 Away - 9-17-3-0

Last 10 - 9-1-0-0 Last 10 - 6-3-1-0

Streak - L1 Streak - L1

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat Regina

47-17-3-1 16-44-5-3

Central - 1st East Div.- 5th

East - 1st East Conf. - 10th

Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 9-22-1-2

Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 7-22-4-1

Special Teams:

Medicine Hat Regina

Power Play: 32.2% (1st) Power Play: 25.7% (10th)

Penalty Kill: 79.7% (6th) Penalty Kill: 71.8% (20th)

Previous Game: The Tigers fell to the Oil Kings 6-1 on Saturday, March 7th in Rogers Place. Bryce Pickford tallied the only goal for the Tigers, scoring his 43rd of the season on an early power play. Pickford's 43rd goal of the season placed him ahead of Marc-Andre Bergeron for the most goals by a CHL defenceman in a season. Yaroslav Bryzgalov and Jonas Woo were the only other Tigers to grab a point as they received an assist on Pickford's goal.

Central Division Champions: The Tigers clinched the Central Division with an Edmonton loss on Sunday, March 8th to the Raiders in Rogers place. This marks the second consecutive season the Tigers have won the Central Division title. They currently sit two points behind the Raiders for first place in the Eastern Conference.

2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Points - Liam Ruck & Markus Ruck (94) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.79)

Goals - Bryce Pickford (43) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.892)

Assists - Markus Ruck (75) Wins - Jordan Switzer (27)

PIMs - Cam Parr (98) Shutouts - Jordan Switzer (2)

Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+58)

League Top 10s:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Liam Ruck - 94 (T-1st)

Markus Ruck - 94 (T-1st)

Jonas Woo - 81 (8th)

Goals Bryce Pickford - 43 (2nd)

Liam Ruck - 39 (T-4th)

Assists Markus Ruck - 75 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 55 (T-5th)

Jonas Woo - 55 (T-5th)

Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 19 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 16 (T-2nd)

Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 37 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 22 (T-8th)

Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 4 (T-1st)

Liam Ruck - 3 (T-4th)

Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 11 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 8 (T-4th)

Insurance Goals Liam Ruck - 5 (T-5th)

Bryce Pickford - 5 (T-5th)

Penalty Minutes Cam Parr - 98 (8th)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +58 (1st)

Bryce Pickford - +49 (7th)

Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.79 (8th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 27 (4th)

Shutouts Jordan Switzer - 2 (T-9th)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Jonas Woo 10 Game Point Streak - 18 Points

Bryce Pickford 9 Game Point Streak - 17 Points

Yaroslav Bryzgalov 5 Game Point Streak - 7 Points

Bryce Pickford 8 Game Goal Streak - 10 Goals

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Jonas Woo 50 Career Goals 48 Career Goals

Veeti Väisänen 50 Career Points 45 Career Points

Luke Cozens 50 Career Assists 47 Career Assists

Cam Parr 50 Career Points 48 Career Points

Noah Davidson 50 Career Points 49 Career Points

Kadon McCann 200 Career Games Played 198 Career Games Played

Markus Ruck 100 Career Assists 96 Career Assists

Andrew Basha 150 Career Assists 147 Career Assists

Carter Cunningham 100 Career Games Played 96 Career Games Played

Josh Van Mulligen 250 Career Games Played 245 Career Games Played

Record Watch: Jonas Woo and Bryce Pickford are closing in on the franchise record for most points by a Tigers defenceman in a season. The record is currently held by Cliff Lane who totaled 82 points in the 1975-76 season. Exactly 50 years later, Woo sits one point away from 82 on the season and Pickford sits three away at 79.

Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 14 Forwards - 7 Defence - 2 Goaltenders

2005 Neutens, Van Mulligen, Basha

2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr, Cozens

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen

Geographical Breakdown:

Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer, Andrew Basha

U.S.A. (5) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Carter Casey

British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen

Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo

Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen

Yukon (1) Luke Cozens

Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny

Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov

NHL Drafted Players:

NHL Team Player Drafted

Calgary Flames Andrew Basha 2024, Round 2, 41st Overall

Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall

Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall

Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall

Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Skaters):

Ranking Player

#26 Liam Ruck

#31 Markus Ruck

#99 Yaroslav Bryzgalov

#188 Riley Steen

#215 Kadon McCann

Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Goaltenders):

Ranking Player

#12 Carter Casey

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

@ Edmonton Oil Kings 6-1 L @ Lethbridge - Fri. Mar 13 7:00PM (MDT)

VS Red Deer Rebels 8-4 W VS Lethbridge - Sat. Mar 14 7:00PM (MDT)

@ Brandon Wheat Kings 6-3 W @ Red Deer - Fri. Mar 20 7:00PM (MDT)

@ Regina Pats 11-2 W VS Red Deer - Sat. Mar 21 7:00PM (MDT)

VS Calgary Hitmen 8-3 W







