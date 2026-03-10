Game Preview: Cougars vs. Vees

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars continue their final home-stand of the regular season as they play host to the Penticton Vees in the final game of the season series.

When: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Puck Drop: 7:00 pm

Cougars Record: 38-22-2-0 (78 Points)

Cougars Last Game: A 4-3 win over Spokane on Saturday, Mar. 7

Western Conference: 3rd

BC Division: 2nd

Prince George Cougars Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (3) - Dumanski, Gizowski, Seitz

2006-born players (7) - Souch, Ashe, Parascak, Vaughan, Ravensbergen, Levshyn, Sobry

2007-born players (6) - Foster, Yakutsenak, Shurgot, Lajoie, Anisimov, Fisher

2008-born players (7) - Kozicky, Lemire, Finnegan, Cahill, Carels, Johnston, Funk

2009-born players (1) - Hajt

Vees Record: 41-13-4-4 (90 Points)

Vees Last Game: A 5-3 win over the Wenatchee Wild on Saturday, Mar. 7

Western Conference: 2nd

BC Division: 1st

Penticton Vees Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (4) - Stevenson, Danis, Evers, Birnie

2006-born players (12) - Alstead, Tastad, Drancak, Reyelts, McCallum, Wehmann, Valiant, Pederson, Pedersen, Michaud, Johnson, Weber,

2007-born players (3) - Stone, Norrie, Kvasnicka

2008-born players (3) - Burick, Milford, Alger-East

2009-born players (1) - DeMars

Last Time Out:

-Prince George earned their 38th win of the season and completed a season sweep over the Spokane Chiefs

-Terik Parascak moved to second all-time in franchise history in points surpassing Koehn Ziemmer (261 Points)

-Kooper Gizowski played in his 300th WHL game

-Brock Souch scored twice and was named the games first star

Whiteout SZN?

-A win tonight for the Prince George Cougars would secure them home ice in the first round of the WHL Playoffs for the fourth consecutive season

-If the Cougars are to secure home ice, the first two playoff games will be on Friday March 27 and Saturday March 28

Souch a Player

-Brock Souch is off the heels of a tremendous weekend which saw him collect six points over the two wins vs. Spokane

-Souch enters tonight with points in 3 of his last 4 games

-On the 2025-26 campaign, the 19-year-old from Edmonton owns 69 points in 61 games (26-43-69)

Terik is Totally Terrific

-Terik Parascak climbed the history book on Saturday vs Spokane, going to second all-time in franchise history in points

-Parascak surpasses his former teammate Koehn Ziemmer with his 261st career point

-The first-round pick of the Washington Capitals in 2024 enters tonight's game with points in eight consecutive games

-Parascak scored his 30th goal of the season on Saturday vs. Spokane - the second time in his three seasons

Against Penticton

-The Cougars aim for their first win in the season series against the Penticton Vees

-Brock Souch and Kooper Gizowski lead the Cougars in scoring against Penticton with two each

-San Jose Sharks first round pick in 2025 Joshua Ravensbergen owns a .908 save percentage against Penticton

On the Other Side

-A Vees win tonight would secure them their first BC Division crown in their first season of WHL existence

-The WHL's oldest team enters tonight with wins in eight of their last ten games

-Penticton is 22-6-0-3 on the road this season (1st in BC Division)

-Former Cougar Matteo Danis owns points in seven straight games

-Seattle Kraken prospect Ryden Evers and New York Islanders prospect Jacob Kvasnicka propel the Vees offence against the Cougars this year with eight points each

After Tonight:

The Cougars continue the home-stand on Friday, March 13th and Saturday March 14th as they host the Wenatchee Wild for Retro Weekend at the CN Centre.

Next Game: Friday, March 13th vs Wenatchee | TICKETS







