Casey Gets Second Career Shutout in 6-0 Win over Pats

Published on March 11, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat, AB - The Tigers wrapped up their season series with the Pats on Tuesday, March 10th in Co-op Place.

Just 19 seconds into the match Jonas Woo decided it was time for the Tigers to get on the board. After some impressive edge work at the blue line, Woo faked out the goaltender by quickly whipping around and firing a long wrist shot that caught the goalie off guard. Woo's 27th goal of the year put him at 82 points on the season, tying the franchise record for most points by a defenceman in a season.

Medicine Hat made a point of continuing their hot start with their second goal of the night just 2:30 later. The Ruck twins connected for a beautiful goal on a 2-on-1 opportunity. After passing back and forth Liam Ruck finished a pass from Markus Ruck for his 40th goal of the season.

The rest of the first period saw more offensive pressure from the Tigers as they generated plenty of high-danger scoring chances and outshot the Pats 13-6.

Some big defensive plays, including a diving poke check from Niilopekka Muhonen held the Pats off of the scoresheet for the first period and the Tigers went into the intermission up 2-0.

The Tigers continued their trend of early goals as Liam Ruck scored his second of the night just 2:00 into the second period. Once again assisted by his brother Markus, Liam fired a wrist shot into the top corner of the net for his 41st of the year.

Rookie Noah Davidson continued to close in on the 30 goal mark with and incredible backhand shot from the goal line that found its way to the back of the net. Davidson's highlight reel goal gave the Tigers a 4-0 lead at 11:44.

An outstanding offensive performance from the Tigers saw them post 18 shots in the second period while Regina put up five.

The Tigers were averaging two goals per period heading into the third and they saw no reason to change how well the game was going. They started the scoring early once again with Carter Cunningham netting his eighth of the year at 2:04. The puck glanced off of Cunningham's skate in front of the net and into the net off of a Tyson Moss shot and after review it was determined a good goal.

Cunningham tallied his second goal of the night, making it the first multi-goal game of his career, at 5:38. Once again from the crease, but this time with a little more heat on it. Cunningham caught a pass from Kade Stengrim in the crease and had a wide open net to tally his ninth of the year.

While six goals had Co-op Place excited, the rest of the game saw some action that Tigers fans don't normally get to see. With the game out of reach for Regina, the physicality was turned up a notch as expected, but the unlikely culprits in the middle of it were the Ruck brothers. Needless to say that Co-op Place and the Tigers bench got an extra boost of energy after the physical tone was elevated late in the third.

The Tigers held onto their 6-0 lead until the end to secure Carter Casey's second career shutout. Stopping all 16 shots faced, Casey played great in net and came up big for the Tigers.

Special Teams:

PP: 0/2 - 0.0%

PK: 2/2 - 100.0%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Markus Ruck (4A) - Medicine Hat

Liam Ruck (2G, 1A) - Medicine Hat

Carter Casey (16SV, SO) - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Tyson Moss

The Tigers are back in action on Friday, March 13th to take on the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the VisitLethbridge.com arena.







