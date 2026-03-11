Strong Special Teams Leads Oil Kings to Hockey Hooky Win over Wild
Published on March 11, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings scored four special teams goals on Wednesday afternoon in a 6-1 win over the Wenatchee Wild at Hockey Hooky.
It was two powerplay goals, plus two shorthanded goals for the Oil Kings who are now 9-7-0-0 all-time at Hockey Hooky.
The Oil Kings used the home crowd of more than 17,600 at Rogers Place to their advantage as they jumped out to a 3-0 lead after one period. The first came three minutes in as Kayden Stroeder scored the first powerplay goal of the afternoon. Then it was a shorthanded marker almost four minutes later as Andrew O'Neill notched his 20th of the season. Lukas Sawchyn jumped in on the action late in the first just as a powerplay was coming to an end.
Edmonton would get two more goals in the second period, one of each special teams variety as Dylan Dean scored on a powerplay with just over five minutes to go in the period, while Gavin Hodnett's fifth career shorthanded goal with 28 seconds to go in the frame gave the Oil Kings the 5-0 lead through two periods.
In the third period, Miroslav Holinka scored 4:35 into the third period to make it 6-0 as the Oil Kings kept the pedal down. Wenatchee added a powerplay goal from Lukas Shcherbyna to break the shutout, but that is all they would get as the Oil Kings improved to 41-17-3-2 on the season.
The powerplay was 2-for-6 and the penalty kill was 4-for-5 in the hockey game. Parker Snell stopped 26 shots for his 19th win of the season.
Edmonton is back in action on Saturday when they host the Brandon Wheat Kings.
Western Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2026
- Edmonton Takes 6-1 Win over Wild in School-Day Session Wednesday - Wenatchee Wild
- Strong Special Teams Leads Oil Kings to Hockey Hooky Win over Wild - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Rockets Battle Royals in Prospera Place Rematch - Kelowna Rockets
- Chiefs Host Winterhawks Wednesday for Final TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway of the Season - Spokane Chiefs
- Warriors Heading West to Battle with Broncos - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Game Day Hub: March 11 at Spokane - Portland Winterhawks
- Oil Kings Host Wild for Breakfast Battle at Rogers Place - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Cougars Rally Late, Beat Vees 4-3 in Overtime to Secure Home Ice - Prince George Cougars
- T-Birds Blank the Royals - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Wild Craft 5-4 Overtime Win Tuesday at Red Deer as Kraft Scores Twice, Including OT Winner - Wenatchee Wild
- Vees Clinch Bc Division Title with OT Loss - Penticton Vees
- Pats Fall to Tigers in Medicine Hat - Regina Pats
- Casey Gets Second Career Shutout in 6-0 Win over Pats - Medicine Hat Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Edmonton Oil Kings Stories
- Strong Special Teams Leads Oil Kings to Hockey Hooky Win over Wild
- Oil Kings Host Wild for Breakfast Battle at Rogers Place
- Oil Kings Win Streak Snapped against Raiders
- Oil Kings Announce Curran out for Remainder of Season
- Oil Kings Host Raiders, Looking to Keep Things Rolling at Home