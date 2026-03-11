Strong Special Teams Leads Oil Kings to Hockey Hooky Win over Wild

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings scored four special teams goals on Wednesday afternoon in a 6-1 win over the Wenatchee Wild at Hockey Hooky.

It was two powerplay goals, plus two shorthanded goals for the Oil Kings who are now 9-7-0-0 all-time at Hockey Hooky.

The Oil Kings used the home crowd of more than 17,600 at Rogers Place to their advantage as they jumped out to a 3-0 lead after one period. The first came three minutes in as Kayden Stroeder scored the first powerplay goal of the afternoon. Then it was a shorthanded marker almost four minutes later as Andrew O'Neill notched his 20th of the season. Lukas Sawchyn jumped in on the action late in the first just as a powerplay was coming to an end.

Edmonton would get two more goals in the second period, one of each special teams variety as Dylan Dean scored on a powerplay with just over five minutes to go in the period, while Gavin Hodnett's fifth career shorthanded goal with 28 seconds to go in the frame gave the Oil Kings the 5-0 lead through two periods.

In the third period, Miroslav Holinka scored 4:35 into the third period to make it 6-0 as the Oil Kings kept the pedal down. Wenatchee added a powerplay goal from Lukas Shcherbyna to break the shutout, but that is all they would get as the Oil Kings improved to 41-17-3-2 on the season.

The powerplay was 2-for-6 and the penalty kill was 4-for-5 in the hockey game. Parker Snell stopped 26 shots for his 19th win of the season.

Edmonton is back in action on Saturday when they host the Brandon Wheat Kings.







