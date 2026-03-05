Cougars Announce Retro Weekend on March 13 & 14 at CN Centre

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars, in partnership with Indigenous Police Services, are thrilled to announce Retro Weekend at the CN Centre on March 13 and 14, as the Cats take on the Wenatchee Wild in the final home weekend of the 2025-26 WHL regular season.

Fans will see specialty jerseys inspired by the Cougars' inaugural 1994-95 season, updated with a modern reverse-retro twist that incorporates the team's current trim. The weekend will also feature a Mega 50/50 raffle with a guaranteed jackpot of $50,000, courtesy of Mason Lift and benefitting the Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation.

Tickets for Retro Weekend are available HERE, and Mega 50/50 tickets can be purchased HERE.

Retro Weekend also coincides with Parents & Billets Weekend, with special recognition ahead of each game-Billets on Friday, March 13, and Parents on Saturday, March 14. The Cougars will also be showcasing the first ever on-ice intermission Dodgeball game benefitting Kordyban Lodge. There will also be a Chuck-a-puck with great prizes including an NHL game-used signed Eric Brewer stick!

Fans can also participate in the Jersey-Off-The-Back Raffle:

$5 per ballot to enter the draw

Season members receive 2 free ballots

Everyone else receives 1 free ballot at the door

Ballots will be handed out Friday and Saturday night

Draw takes place at the beginning of the 3rd period on Saturday







