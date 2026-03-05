Late Push Not Enough as McIntyre Tallies Two Points in Loss at Rockets

Kelowna, B.C. - The Chiefs kicked off their final regular season visit to Canada on Wednesday night, playing the Kelowna Rockets.

The Rockets jumped out to a 2-goal lead after the first period, thanks to goals from Smith and Oothoudt. Kelowna would score twice more in the second period to make it a 4-0 game through McInnis and Wetsch.

Spokane's lone bright spot in the period came from Ossie McIntyre, who scored his second of the season and second in Kelowna, at 13:42. Tyus Sparks provided the saucer pass on the break as McIntyre finished with the backhand.

McIntyre would make another key play in the third period, providing an assist to Harrington for a goal on the power play. With the goal, Harrington surpassed his point total from all of last season.

Iginla scored for the home side late in the third with an empty net goal and Kelowna would take this one 5-2.

Spokane fired 34 shots on goal, including 17 in the third period, and was 1/4 on the power play.

Up next the Chiefs will head north to play back-to-back against Prince George on Friday and Saturday. Spokane's next home game is Wednesday, March 11th for the final TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway of the season.







