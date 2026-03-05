Rockets Power Past Chiefs 5-2

Published on March 5, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets defenceman Keith McInnis

The Kelowna Rockets picked up their seventh win in their last eight games with a 5-2 victory over the Spokane Chiefs Wednesday night at Prospera Place. Kelowna jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, scoring twice in the first period and adding two more in the second to take full control of the game. Vojtech Cihar led the offense with three assists, while Tij Iginla recorded a goal and two assists. Carson Wetsch added a goal and an assist, and goaltender Harrison Boettiger was strong once again, stopping 32 shots in the win.

GAME SUMMARY

The Rockets opened the scoring on the powerplay early in the first period. Shane Smith (28) at 5:55, who returned to the lineup tonight after missing five games with an upper body injury, finished a beautiful pass from Vojtech Cihar to give Kelowna a 1-0 lead. Kelowna doubled their lead late in the period when Ryan Oothoudt (4) scored at 18:02 after Cihar sent him on a breakaway all alone, where Oothoudt made no mistake to make it 2-0 going into the second.

The Rockets wasted little time extending the lead in the second period. Just 45 seconds in, Keith McInnis (8) fired home a shot from the point to make it 3-0 Rockets. Kelowna continued to press midway through the period when Wetsch (22) scored on the backhand at 8:11, stretching the Rockets' lead to 4-0. Spokane responded later in the second period when Ossie McIntyre (2) scored at 13:42 to get the Chiefs on the board and make it 4-1 heading into the third period.

The Chiefs pulled closer in the third when Chase Harrington (25) scored on the powerplay at 8:46 to cut the deficit to two. However, Kelowna sealed the game late. With Spokane's net empty, Tij Iginla (37) scored at 19:09. Cihar picked up his third assist of the game on the goal. The Rockets would hold on and win the game 5-2

Boettiger turned aside 32 of 34 shots in the win, including 17 saves in the third period as Spokane pushed late.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Shots on Goal: Kelowna 23 | Spokane 34

Power Play: Kelowna 1/3 | Spokane 1/4

Faceoffs: Kelowna 30 | Spokane 30

UP NEXT

The Kelowna Rockets remain at Prospera Place this upcoming Friday and Saturday before heading west this weekend as a part of a busy schedule. On Friday, the Rockets take on the Vancouver Giants at 7:05 p.m. PST. On Saturday the Rockets play the Victoria Royals at 6:05 pm PST. Tickets for both those games are available at selectyourtickets.com.

