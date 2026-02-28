Game Preview: Cougars at Raiders

Published on February 28, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

PRINCE ALBERT, SK - The Prince George Cougars conclude their eight-game road trip tonight as they take on the Eastern Conference-leading Prince Albert Raiders in the lone meeting of the season.

When: Saturday, February 28, 2026

Puck Drop: 5:00 pm PT

Cougars Record: 36-21-2-0 (74 Points)

Cougars Last Game: A 4-0 win over the Saskatoon Blades on Friday, Feb. 27

Western Conference: 3rd

BC Division: 2nd

Prince George Cougars Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (3) - Dumanski, Gizowski, Seitz

2006-born players (7) - Souch, Ashe, Parascak, Vaughan, Ravensbergen, Levshyn, Sobry

2007-born players (6) - Foster, Yakutsenak, Shurgot, Lajoie, Anisimov, Fisher

2008-born players (7) - Kozicky, Lemire, Finnegan, Cahill, Carels, Johnston, Funk

2009-born players (1) - Hajt

Raiders Record: 44-8-5-1 (94 Points)

Raiders Last Game: A 3-2 shootout loss to Penticton on Friday, Feb. 27

Eastern Conference: 1st

East Division: 1st

Prince Albert Raiders Roster Breakdown (Birth Year)

2005-born players (3) - Oiring, Christensen, Dube

2006-born players (5) - Burrett, Heise, Smith, Man, McCagherty

2007-born players (6) - Cootes, Gorzynski, Corkish, Oruslak, Sarkenov, Clarke

2008-born players (5) - Bass, Boychuk, Kelly, Rudolph, Siverston

2009-born players (3) - Howe, Cripps, Harvey

Last Time Out:

-Prince George earned its 20th road win of the season

-It marks just the third time the Cougars have reached 20 road wins in a season

-Carson Carels picked up his 100th career point

-The Cougars were perfect on special teams, going 2-for-2 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill

-Josh Ravensbergen earned a 21-save shutout

The Playoff Hunt Continues:

-If the playoffs were to start today, the Cougars would face the Kamloops Blazers in the first round of the WHL Playoffs

-The Cougars currently rank 3rd in the Western Conference - one point ahead of the Kelowna Rockets

-The Rockets, however, own a game in hand on the Cougars

Carels Century Mark

-Carson Carels became the youngest Cougars defenceman to reach 100 career points after his three-point performance last night

-Carels scored once and added two assists in the win

All He Does Is Win

-Josh Ravensbergen enters tonight tied for the WHL lead in wins (26)

-Ravensbergen also leads the WHL in save percentage (.919)

-In his last eight starts, the San Jose Sharks '25 first-round pick has had a save percentage of at least .900

-On the road this season, Ravensbergen is 18-5-0-0, along with a 2.79 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage

Milestone Watch for 32:

-Terik Parascak is one goal away from 100 career goals

-Parascak is also five points away from becoming second all-time in Cougars points

On the Other Side:

-The Prince Albert Raiders enter tonight with points in five straight games and in nine of their last 10

-Prince Albert is 7-1-1-1 in its last 10 games

-On home ice, the Raiders are 22-3-1-1

-The Raiders have already clinched a playoff spot and the East Division

-Brandon Gorzynski paces all Raiders in scoring this season (27-39-66)

-Six Raiders skaters have surpassed 50 points this season

-At the trade deadline, Prince Albert acquired Vancouver Canucks first-round pick Braeden Cootes in a 12-piece trade that included two first-round picks

-Cootes owns 28 points in 22 games since joining the Raiders

-In goal, Michal Orsulak has emerged onto the WHL scene in his rookie season, owning a 21-4-3-1 record

After Tonight:

The Cougars return to the CN Centre next Friday as they host the Spokane Chiefs in what could be a potential first-round preview in the WHL Playoffs.

