Game Preview: Cougars at Raiders
Published on February 28, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE ALBERT, SK - The Prince George Cougars conclude their eight-game road trip tonight as they take on the Eastern Conference-leading Prince Albert Raiders in the lone meeting of the season.
When: Saturday, February 28, 2026
Puck Drop: 5:00 pm PT
Cougars Record: 36-21-2-0 (74 Points)
Cougars Last Game: A 4-0 win over the Saskatoon Blades on Friday, Feb. 27
Western Conference: 3rd
BC Division: 2nd
Prince George Cougars Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):
2005-born players (3) - Dumanski, Gizowski, Seitz
2006-born players (7) - Souch, Ashe, Parascak, Vaughan, Ravensbergen, Levshyn, Sobry
2007-born players (6) - Foster, Yakutsenak, Shurgot, Lajoie, Anisimov, Fisher
2008-born players (7) - Kozicky, Lemire, Finnegan, Cahill, Carels, Johnston, Funk
2009-born players (1) - Hajt
Raiders Record: 44-8-5-1 (94 Points)
Raiders Last Game: A 3-2 shootout loss to Penticton on Friday, Feb. 27
Eastern Conference: 1st
East Division: 1st
Prince Albert Raiders Roster Breakdown (Birth Year)
2005-born players (3) - Oiring, Christensen, Dube
2006-born players (5) - Burrett, Heise, Smith, Man, McCagherty
2007-born players (6) - Cootes, Gorzynski, Corkish, Oruslak, Sarkenov, Clarke
2008-born players (5) - Bass, Boychuk, Kelly, Rudolph, Siverston
2009-born players (3) - Howe, Cripps, Harvey
Last Time Out:
-Prince George earned its 20th road win of the season
-It marks just the third time the Cougars have reached 20 road wins in a season
-Carson Carels picked up his 100th career point
-The Cougars were perfect on special teams, going 2-for-2 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill
-Josh Ravensbergen earned a 21-save shutout
The Playoff Hunt Continues:
-If the playoffs were to start today, the Cougars would face the Kamloops Blazers in the first round of the WHL Playoffs
-The Cougars currently rank 3rd in the Western Conference - one point ahead of the Kelowna Rockets
-The Rockets, however, own a game in hand on the Cougars
Carels Century Mark
-Carson Carels became the youngest Cougars defenceman to reach 100 career points after his three-point performance last night
-Carels scored once and added two assists in the win
All He Does Is Win
-Josh Ravensbergen enters tonight tied for the WHL lead in wins (26)
-Ravensbergen also leads the WHL in save percentage (.919)
-In his last eight starts, the San Jose Sharks '25 first-round pick has had a save percentage of at least .900
-On the road this season, Ravensbergen is 18-5-0-0, along with a 2.79 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage
Milestone Watch for 32:
-Terik Parascak is one goal away from 100 career goals
-Parascak is also five points away from becoming second all-time in Cougars points
On the Other Side:
-The Prince Albert Raiders enter tonight with points in five straight games and in nine of their last 10
-Prince Albert is 7-1-1-1 in its last 10 games
-On home ice, the Raiders are 22-3-1-1
-The Raiders have already clinched a playoff spot and the East Division
-Brandon Gorzynski paces all Raiders in scoring this season (27-39-66)
-Six Raiders skaters have surpassed 50 points this season
-At the trade deadline, Prince Albert acquired Vancouver Canucks first-round pick Braeden Cootes in a 12-piece trade that included two first-round picks
-Cootes owns 28 points in 22 games since joining the Raiders
-In goal, Michal Orsulak has emerged onto the WHL scene in his rookie season, owning a 21-4-3-1 record
After Tonight:
The Cougars return to the CN Centre next Friday as they host the Spokane Chiefs in what could be a potential first-round preview in the WHL Playoffs.
Next Home Game: Friday, March 6 vs. Spokane | TICKETS
