Chiefs Fight Cancer, Demolish Tri-City, 5-2, in Front of Sell-Out Crowd

Published on February 28, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, WA - The Chiefs played the second half of a back-to-back against the Tri-City Americans on Saturday night, following a 3-0 shutout in Kennewick on Friday. Saturday's game featured an emotional pre-game ceremony, recognizing numerous cancer survivors, including Spokane Chiefs forward Ethan Hughes, who was diagnosed and treated for kidney cancer as a 10-year-old. The team wore specialty jerseys that were auctioned off throughout both intermissions, with a portion of proceeds going to benefit Every Woman Can PNW. Chiefs' goaltender Carter Esler wore specialty Chiefs Fight Cancer Pads which are available for auction online through March 13th. Saturday was the 4th home sell-out of the season for Spokane, and the 5th crowd over 10,000 fans, leading the WHL.

The Americans scored first, netting at 3:13 of the first through Savin Virk's 24th of the season.

Spokane answered less than three minutes later with a goal from Logan Wormald. With the assist, Owen Martin has extended his point streak to six games.

Dominik Petr scored his second goal in as many games at 17:39 to give the Chiefs the lead. After a net front scramble, the Chiefs' 20-year-old found the net for his 15th of the season.

Spokane's forecheck and battle along the boards earned a third goal at 3:43 of the second. With the goal, Ethan Hughes has found the net in consecutive home games for the first time this season.

Connor Dale scored at 6:59 of the third for the Americans to bring game within one.

Gavin Burcar answered at 13:44, scoring his fifth of the season and first since December 16. The officials called it no good on the ice but ultimately awarded a goal, giving the Chiefs a 4-2 lead.

Owen Martin tallied his fourth point of the night with a late goal at 16:45 to seal the 5-2 win for the Chiefs. Logan Wormald beat everyone down the ice to pick up the puck and centered to the Winnipeg Jets' prospect for the goal.

With two wins over the Americans this weekend, the Chiefs' winning streak is up to a season-high six games. Spokane recorded 35 shots to just 24 for the Americans with both teams going perfect on the penalty kill.

The Chiefs' attack featured five different goal scorers, led by Owen Martin who had a goal and three assists to earn first star. Ethan Hughes and Logan Wormald each scored a goal and assist while Rhett Sather recorded two assists. Will McIsaac and Tristen Buckley each chipped in with an assist.

With just two goals allowed, Carter Esler picked up another win to give him 20 on the season.

Spokane will hit the road next week, playing in Kelowna on March 4th before making the trip to Prince George for two games next weekend. Tune in to all three games for FREE on Victory+ or listen at 103.5 The Game. The Chiefs return home on Wednesday, March 11 for the final TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway of the season.







