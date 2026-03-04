Chiefs Look to Carry Momentum from Six-Game Tear to Kelowna Wednesday
Published on March 4, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Kelowna, B.C. - The Spokane Chiefs look to carry their momentum across the northern border as they take on the Kelowna Rockets on the road Wednesday night. The Chiefs are currently on a six-game win streak and are in fifth-place in the Western Conference with 65 points. Kelowna is in fourth with 73 points. The teams haven't faced each other since November 29, when the Rockets pulled away with a 4-1 win.
TIME: 7:05 p.m.
LOCATION: Prospera Place
JERSEY COLOR: White
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
Chiefs Look to Carry Momentum from Six-Game Tear to Kelowna Wednesday
