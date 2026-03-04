Chiefs Look to Carry Momentum from Six-Game Tear to Kelowna Wednesday

Published on March 4, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Kelowna, B.C. - The Spokane Chiefs look to carry their momentum across the northern border as they take on the Kelowna Rockets on the road Wednesday night. The Chiefs are currently on a six-game win streak and are in fifth-place in the Western Conference with 65 points. Kelowna is in fourth with 73 points. The teams haven't faced each other since November 29, when the Rockets pulled away with a 4-1 win.

TIME: 7:05 p.m.

LOCATION: Prospera Place

JERSEY COLOR: White

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo







Western Hockey League Stories from March 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.