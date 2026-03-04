Giants Get 3 Goals from Defencemen in Convincing Road Win over Ams

Published on March 4, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants right wing Joe Iginla (left) fights for the puck vs. the Tri-City Americans

KENNEWICK, WA - Three different Vancouver Giants defencemen scored in a 4-2 road win over the Tri-City Americans on Tuesday night at Toyota Center.

Just like on Saturday in Kamloops, the Giants entered the third period with the score tied 1-1. But this time, the Giants scored twice in a 96-second span midway through the final frame to make it 3-1 and then added another one five minutes later. All three third period goals came from defencemen: Ryan Lin, Ethan Mittelsteadt and Kaleb Hartmann.

Tri-City scored a goal in garbage time to make the final score 4-2.

Vancouver improves to 22-35-1-2 (47 points), while Tri-City drops to 25-29-4-1 (55 points). Tuesday was the Giants' first road win since Dec. 18 at Victoria (7-4).

Jakob Oreskovic supplied the other goal for Vancouver, which came early in the first period. Kelton Pyne only had to face 16 shots on goal to register the win, as the Giants outshot the Americans 26-16. Vancouver's penalty kill was stellar, going 6-for-7. Plus, the only power play goal they allowed happened with less than 10 seconds left in the game.

Gavin Garland and Alexander Laing each found the back of the net for the Americans.

GAME SUMMARY

Oreskovic opened the scoring after he deflected in a point shot from Hartmann less than five minutes into the game for his 11th of the season.

It was the fifth time in the last six games that the Giants have opened the scoring.

Garland tied the game late in the first when he backhanded a shot past Pyne for his 14th of the year.

Vancouver dominated the second period but couldn't get the go-ahead goal, entering the third period tied 1-1 despite outshooting Tri-City 9-3 in the second period.

A few minutes after killing off their fifth straight penalty, the Giants took a 2-1 lead when Lin executed a give-and-go with Oreskovic and ripped a shot from the slot past goaltender Ryan Grout's glove.

Just 1:35 after Lin's goal, Braydon Riggall found Mittelsteadt open in the left circle, and he sniped short side for his first goal since Nov. 1.

With less than five minutes left in the game, Hartmann extended the Giants advantage to 4-1 when Oreskovic dropped a pass for him at the top of the right circle and he snapped a shot far side for his fourth goal of the season.

Laing scored for the home side with less than eight seconds left in the game on a Tri-City power play to make the final score 4-2.

STATISTICS

SOG: VAN - 9/9/8 = 26 | TC - 6/3/7 = 16

PP: VAN - 0/3 | TC - 1/7

Face-Offs: VAN - 23 | TC - 33

3 STARS

1st: VAN - Ryan Lin - 1G, 1A, 8 SOG, +3

2nd: VAN - Jakob Oreskovic - 1G, 2A, 2 SOG. +4

3rd: VAN - Kaleb Hartmann - 1G, 1A, 2 SOG, +2

GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: WIN - Kelton Pyne (14 saves / 16 shots)

Tri-City: LOSS - Ryan Grout (22 saves / 26 shots)

THEY SAID IT

"I thought we played a full 60-minute game and everybody was buying in and paying attention to the details. We had some moments where we were really buzzing. Getting up by a few goals, the confidence comes and then you can see our group and how they play with confidence was awesome...It's great to see the guys and their character - with where we're at in our season right now and the care factor they showed." - Giants Assistant Coach Gaelan Patterson

UPCOMING

The Giants remain on the road to begin the weekend before coming home on Sunday for RE/MAX presents: Be A Superhero for Children's Miracle Network.

Date Opponent Location Time

Friday, March 6 Kelowna Prospera Place 7:05 PM

Saturday, March 7 Kamloops Sandman Centre 6:00 PM

Sunday, March 8 Kelowna Langley Events Centre 4:00 PM

